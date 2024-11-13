ModifyHealth and MISI Host "Harvest of Hope" Event to Honor the Resilience and Spirit of Sacramento's Slavic Immigrant Community

Event marks the first Thanksgiving for many Slavic families who have left behind war-torn regions in search of peace and new beginnings.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ModifyHealth™, a nationwide leader in food-as-medicine solutions and community health initiatives, is proud to partner with MISI Community Services to present Harvest of Hope, an event dedicated to celebrating the resilience and strength of Sacramento's Slavic immigrant community. Taking place on November 23, 2024, from 2 PM to 6 PM at 5948 Pecan Ave, Orangevale, CA 95662, this community gathering will distribute over 1,000 turkeys to families in need, providing sustenance and support for a meaningful holiday.

This year's Harvest of Hope is especially poignant as it marks the first Thanksgiving celebration for many Slavic families who have journeyed far from war-torn regions to find safety and rebuild their lives here. The event honors not only the community's resilience but also Sacramento's shared commitment to welcoming and uplifting these families as they settle into new lives.

"We're humbled to celebrate the resilience and fortitude of Sacramento's Slavic immigrant community," said GB Pratt, CEO of ModifyHealth. "Harvest of Hope embodies the strength of community and our mission to support families on their journey to health, stability, and brighter futures."

In 2024, ModifyHealth and its community partners have provided essential services to thousands of families, including housing, nutritious meals, and access to key resources. During Harvest of Hope, the CalAIM Community Champion Award™ will be presented to honor health plans that have demonstrated outstanding dedication to community service, further symbolizing the importance of unity and gratitude.

Attendees will enjoy live Slavic musical performances, food, children's activities, and booths offering healthcare and community service information. This family-friendly event is open to all and invites Sacramento to come together in a celebration of resilience, hope, and shared community values.

"We are thrilled to bring the warmth of Thanksgiving to our community by providing 1,000 turkeys to low-income families and community members. This holiday season, we're committed to helping families gather and celebrate with their loved ones," said Alina Mukhopadhyay, VP & Co-Founder of MISI Community Services. "Together, we've made it possible for families in our community to share a joyful Thanksgiving."

About ModifyHealth

ModifyHealth is a leading provider of medically tailored meal solutions that empower individuals to manage chronic health conditions and improve their overall well-being through nutritious, delicious food. Founded on the principle that food is medicine, ModifyHealth partners with healthcare providers, insurers, and community organizations to deliver convenient, fully prepared meals that align with prescribed dietary needs, such as Low-FODMAP, Mediterranean, and other medically recommended diets.

Through California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM), ModifyHealth supports food-as-medicine initiatives aimed at addressing social determinants of health and improving access to nutritious, medically tailored meals for Medi-Cal beneficiaries. By participating in CalAIM, ModifyHealth helps underserved populations manage chronic conditions and reduce health disparities, contributing to better health outcomes across California communities. Our mission is to make a lasting impact on health and wellness by making healthy meals both accessible and sustainable for all. For more information, visit modifyhealth.com.

About MISI Community Services

My Insurance Services (MISI) is a dedicated organization committed to providing comprehensive support for individuals and families in need. MISI specializes in housing navigation for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness, enhanced care management for individuals with serious mental illness (SMI) and substance use disorder (SUD), and vital support services for children in the welfare system. Additionally, MISI offers maternal care, including doula services, for pregnant and postpartum individuals facing adverse perinatal outcomes. MISI's mission is to empower our clients by delivering compassionate, tailored solutions to improve their quality of life and well-being.

