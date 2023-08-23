ModifyHealth Announces Four New 'Food as Medicine' Meal Plans to Help Fight Costly, Chronic Conditions

New Meal Delivery Options Focus on Heart Health, Gluten-Free, Carb Conscious, and Diabetes Friendly Diets

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ModifyHealth™, a nationwide leader in the food as medicine space, announces the launch of four new meal plan offerings that target common dietary concerns nationwide: Heart Health, Gluten-Free, Carb Conscious, and Diabetes Friendly. Building upon the success of their Monash University Low-FODMAP Certified™ and Mediterranean diet plans, these new plans provide accessible, convenient meal delivery options for even more Americans requiring dietary modification due to medical concerns, including Celiac Disease, Type 2 Diabetes, High Blood Pressure, PCOS, and more.

"The expansion of ModifyHealth's meal plans allows us to provide care and relieve pain points for even more consumers dealing with the struggles of restrictive diets," says GB Pratt, Founder & CEO of ModifyHealth. "We look forward to introducing new audiences to the benefits of food as medicine so they can live better and reduce the costs associated with these chronic conditions."

ModifyHealth's recipes have been developed by award-winning chefs under the direction of the brand's team of expert, registered dietitians to ensure the meals taste just as good as they are for your body. The new plans span a variety of common dietary concerns, including :

  • Gluten-Free: Supports Celiac Disease, Gluten Sensitivities, and General Wellness
  • Heart-Friendly: Supports Cardiovascular Disease, Hypertension, and High Cholesterol
  • Carb-Conscious: Supports Weight Loss, Blood Glucose Management, PCOS and Other Metabolic Conditions
  • Diabetes-Friendly: Supports Type 2 Diabetes, Lower Blood Pressure, and General Wellness

You can learn more about ModifyHealth's medically tailored meal plans at ModifyHealth.com and first-time patients can use code "THRIVE" to get 10% Off their first order.

About ModifyHealth

ModifyHealth changes lives by making food as medicine simple, effective, and enjoyable for providers and patients. Along with home-delivered, medically tailored meals, ModifyHealth provides dietitian support, remote patient monitoring, and education to ensure sustained benefits. ModifyHealth's turnkey programs improve outcomes and cost for chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and related issues where dietary management is a recommended treatment. ModifyHealth partners with providers, payors, employers, and patients to make adopting healthier diets and lifestyles a reality. For more information, please visit modifyhealth.com.

