ModifyHealth Secures $2 Million Series A Investment To Fuel Growing Demand for Medically-Tailored Meals and Support

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ModifyHealth, a nationwide provider of gut-friendly, Low-FODMAP and gluten-free meals today announced the closing of $2 million in Series A funding led by Nashville Capital Network (NCN). The partnership with NCN will support ModifyHealth's continued growth of its category-leading 'food as medicine' solutions and further expansion of its nationwide operations to deliver meaningful patient outcomes.

Recommended by GI providers and dietitians alike, ModifyHealth's home-delivered meals, dietitian support, and digital health solutions deliver evidenced-based treatments for GI conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), SIBO, and celiac disease.

"We're excited to partner with Nashville Capital Network and look forward to putting this new capital to work to support more customers," says GB Pratt, Founder & CEO of ModifyHealth. "There's a growing recognition of the vital role 'food as medicine' will play in the management of chronic health conditions and we're just scratching the surface on the impact we can make. NCN is a great cultural fit and their strategic support and healthcare expertise will help us execute our vision even more rapidly and broadly."

"ModifyHealth is a perfect fit for NCN and our investor partnership," added Chase Perry, Managing Partner with Nashville Capital Network who will also join the company's Board of Directors. "The ModifyHealth team has delivered rapid growth on a national scale and we look forward to supporting the company's market leadership and next chapter of growth."

Nashville Capital Network manages over $75M in capital and is comprised of more than 100 professional investors and 4 captive funds. ModifyHealth represents NCN's 50th investment in the US.

About ModifyHealth

ModifyHealth changes lives by making food as medicine simple, effective and enjoyable for providers and patients. ModifyHealth's provider-recommended, home-delivered, Low-FODMAP, and gluten-free meals are shipped nationwide to help bring relief to common GI conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), SIBO, and celiac disease where dietary modification is a recommended treatment. Meals are Monash University Low-FODMAP Certified™, organic, non-GMO, delivered fully prepared and supported with expert dietitian consultations to ensure positive outcomes. For more information, please visit modifyhealth.com.

About Nashville Capital Network

Founded in 2003, Nashville Capital Network (NCN) provides growth capital for early stage companies. NCN is a partnership of more than 100 professional investors––most of whom have been founders and executives of highly successful businesses. NCN leverages the experience and expertise of its partners to identify, develop and support promising high-growth companies. NCN is currently investing out of its fourth fund, NCN Partners Fund. For more information on NCN, please visit nashvillecapital.com.

