Modigent Acquires Tebarco Mechanical, Expanding Footprint in Key Regional Market

14 Dec, 2023

PHOENIX and ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modigent, a market leader in infrastructure, technology and energy solutions, announced today the strategic acquisition of Tebarco Mechanical, based in Atlanta, Georgia. This move broadens Modigent's national presence and integrates Tebarco's commitment to Engineering and Design & Build Services, complemented by their VDC and Service teams.

This acquisition is one of the significant steps in Modigent's expansion, uniting companies with aligned values and complementary strengths. Founded by Terrell Barden in 1983, Tebarco Mechanical has built a legacy on hard work, customer service and strong community values, earning respect in the Atlanta area. Known for their family values, creating a positive workplace and offering top industry benefits, Tebarco has grown to become a coveted employer.

Daniel Bueschel, CEO of Modigent, commented on the acquisition: "Bringing Tebarco Mechanical into the Modigent family feels like a natural step of our growth. Their team, culture and market strength impressed us deeply. We see in them a shared ethos and a passion for excellence that resonates with our vision."

Terrell Barden added, "Joining Modigent allows us to bring our innovations to a national scale and give additional opportunities for growth to our team."

This acquisition represents a new era for Modigent and Tebarco, combining traditional industry strengths with advanced technological capabilities that benefit clients across the United States. It is also a pivotal step for Modigent as it continues to grow the company's geographic footprint. For more information, visit www.modigent.com.

About Modigent
Modigent provides next-generation infrastructure, technology and energy solutions, driving innovation and growth nationwide. With a portfolio of specialized brands, each a strong player in the HVAC, Plumbing and Controls Systems industry, Modigent operates across key markets in the USA. Guided by a culture of service, collaboration and integrity, Modigent sets the highest standards while fostering a sustainable work environment. To explore Modigent's offerings, locations, culture and career opportunities, please visit www.modigent.com.

