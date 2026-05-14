MODIGLIANI AND DALÍ MASTERWORKS HEADLINE MAY 17 AUCTION AT LEWIS & MAESE

News provided by

Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions

May 14, 2026, 17:48 ET

HOUSTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions is proud to announce that its upcoming Fine Art & Antiques Auction on Sunday, May 17, will feature marquee works by international icons Amedeo Modigliani and Salvador Dalí. This landmark event represents one of the firm's most significant fine art offerings in its 45-year history.

The auction begins live and online at 11:00 AM CST and is expected to draw global interest from serious collectors and institutions.

Featured Masterworks

The centerpiece of the sale is Lot 431, an exceptional charcoal study by Amedeo Modigliani titled Femme assise en robe à motifs (circa 1911). Signed lower right, the work is supported by an impeccable provenance chain including the artist's estate, Galerie Percier, Galerie Bernheim-Jeune, and the prestigious Baron Raoul de Rothschild Collection.

Also headlining the event is Lot 366, a privately commissioned oil on canvas by Salvador Dalí titled The Astronaut (1968). This surrealist composition is accompanied by rare, personal correspondence from Dalí to the owner, providing a unique narrative for this incredible discovery.

"The combination of historical provenance and artistic significance in these works creates a remarkable opportunity for our clients," said a representative for Lewis & Maese. "These discoveries are exactly what make estate auctions globally relevant today".

Auction Highlights & Details

Beyond the marquee art, the curated sale includes:

  • Fine Art: European and American oil paintings and bronze sculptures.
  • Luxury Assets: Antique and designer furniture, fine jewelry, and rare decorative arts.
  • Estate Collections: Significant pieces from distinguished private residences.

Preview Dates: May 11–16 at the Houston gallery. Bidding: Available live in-house or online via LMAuctionCo.com.

About Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
For over 45 years, Lewis & Maese has been Houston's premier firm for fine art, antiques, and estate appraisals. In marketing conjunction with Advantage.Bid, Lewis & Maese continues to expand its reach, connecting prestigious estates with a nationwide audience of collectors.

Contact: View the full catalog and register to bid at LMAuctionCo.com.

For additional marketing details, visit Advantage.Bid.

Media Contact:
Tyler Witt
[email protected]

SOURCE Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo