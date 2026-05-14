MODIGLIANI AND DALÍ MASTERWORKS HEADLINE MAY 17 AUCTION AT LEWIS & MAESE

Featured Masterworks

The centerpiece of the sale is Lot 431, an exceptional charcoal study by Amedeo Modigliani titled Femme assise en robe à motifs (circa 1911). Signed lower right, the work is supported by an impeccable provenance chain including the artist's estate, Galerie Percier, Galerie Bernheim-Jeune, and the prestigious Baron Raoul de Rothschild Collection.

Also headlining the event is Lot 366, a privately commissioned oil on canvas by Salvador Dalí titled The Astronaut (1968). This surrealist composition is accompanied by rare, personal correspondence from Dalí to the owner, providing a unique narrative for this incredible discovery.

"The combination of historical provenance and artistic significance in these works creates a remarkable opportunity for our clients," said a representative for Lewis & Maese. "These discoveries are exactly what make estate auctions globally relevant today".

Auction Highlights & Details

Beyond the marquee art, the curated sale includes:

Fine Art: European and American oil paintings and bronze sculptures.

European and American oil paintings and bronze sculptures. Luxury Assets: Antique and designer furniture, fine jewelry, and rare decorative arts.

Antique and designer furniture, fine jewelry, and rare decorative arts. Estate Collections: Significant pieces from distinguished private residences.

Preview Dates: May 11–16 at the Houston gallery. Bidding: Available live in-house or online via LMAuctionCo.com.

About Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions

For over 45 years, Lewis & Maese has been Houston's premier firm for fine art, antiques, and estate appraisals. In marketing conjunction with Advantage.Bid, Lewis & Maese continues to expand its reach, connecting prestigious estates with a nationwide audience of collectors.

Contact: View the full catalog and register to bid at LMAuctionCo.com.

For additional marketing details, visit Advantage.Bid.

Media Contact:

Tyler Witt

[email protected]

SOURCE Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions