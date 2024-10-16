Modine Adds MRS, MRL to its Growing Lineup of Infrared Heating Solutions

The latest additions are innovative and elegant gas-fired units designed to enhance comfort on home patios and decks, restaurant patios, driving ranges and other outdoor entertainment venues, and more

RACINE, Wis., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a leader in innovative heating solutions in the HVAC industry, announces the addition of two innovative, low-intensity tube heaters, the MRS and MRL, to its successful and growing catalogue of infrared units.

The MRS and MRL are the latest additions to Modine’s innovative selection of infrared heating solutions.

"Our growing number of infrared heating offerings is a reflection of strong market demand, and we're happy to continue expanding this line with the MRS and MRL," said Jon Schlemmer, Vice President and General Manager of Modine's Heating business. "These highly reliable gas-fired units showcase Modine's commitment to quality, and we're confident that these attractively designed heaters will enhance the outdoor spaces for homes, restaurants, entertainment venues and other businesses hoping to extend the use of their entertaining spaces regardless of the weather conditions."

The MRS and MRL are both available in either natural gas or propane configurations and are designed to be easy to install and ready to go out of the box. The aluminum housing and included stainless steel flexible gas connectors ensure durability for each model.

The MRS has an overall physical length of 9ft and will heat spaces up to 180 square feet. This model is available with a high fire rate of 50,000 btu/hr and low fire rate of 35,000 btu/hr.

The larger MRL has a physical length of 16ft 4in and will heat up to 312 square feet. More fire rates are available for this model, including:

High fire rate of 65,000 btu/hr and a low fire rate of 50,000 btu/hr

High fire rate of 80,000 btu/hr and a low fire rate of 52,000 btu/hr

High fire rate of 100,000 btu/hr and a low fire rate of 65,000 btu/hr

"With the MRS and MRL, we're providing even more options for discerning customers using either natural gas or propane as a source," Schlemmer said. "We understand that each outdoor space needing heat is unique, and it's our goal at Modine to have a solution that meets your needs, no matter what fuel source you require or how much space you have available."

For more information on Modine heating solutions, visit https://www.modinehvac.com/.

