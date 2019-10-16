Modine® and RectorSeal® Introduce GulfClean™ Two-Step Coil Cleaner and Salt Reducer Products for HVAC Units and Coils in Coastal Environments

RACINE, Wis., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today their collaboration with RectorSeal®, Houston, a leading manufacturer of quality HVAC/R tools and accessories, to introduce GulfClean™, the industry's only two-step coil cleaner and salt reducer application for protecting coastal area residential and commercial HVAC equipment and their factory-applied coil coatings.

GulfClean was developed by RectorSeal, who is also the exclusive distributor of GulfClean, in partnership with the Coatings division of Modine Manufacturing Company's Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS) business unit ("Modine Coatings"). Modine Coatings is the industry leader in the application of corrosion-resistant coatings on HVAC/R coils and units and GulfClean was developed to meet Modine Coatings' exacting specifications.

Modine Coatings now authorizes and mandates GulfClean applications every six months to coils and units treated with its ElectroFin® E-Coat or Insitu® Spray Applied Coating to maintain the coatings' five-year warranties. The two-step GulfClean process is also safe and recommended for maintaining most manufacturer's coils and coatings from salt corrosion.

GulfClean's Step-1 Coil Cleaner and Step-2 Salt Reducer are each manufactured by RectorSeal at its Houston-based chemical plant for quality control and are available in one-gallon (3.76-liters) containers from most HVAC/R wholesale distributors. Each step requires less than 10 minutes to apply and rinse.

GulfClean Coil Cleaner is an environmentally-friendly, biodegradable, non-acid and non-caustic foaming cleaner that attacks dirt and salt, but is safe for evaporator, condenser and refrigeration coil metals and coatings, as well as the service technician applying it. The straw-colored solution is typically diluted with one to three parts water (depending on coil soiling), applied with a hand pump-up sprayer and rinsed with water. GulfClean Coil Cleaner is an excellent cleaning preparation for contractors prior to applying Modine's GulfCoat Do-It-Yourself (DIY) coil coatings on new HVAC units.

GulfClean Salt Reducer is a biodegradable, non-hazardous, non-flammable and volatile organic compound (VOC)-free solution that's safe for removing soluble salts without affecting coating adhesion on coated evaporator and condenser coils. Manufactured in a blue color to differentiate from the cleaner, the salt reducer is typically diluted in a 50:1 to 100:1 ratio (depending on unit proximity to coasts) and applied with a hand pump-up sprayer and rinsed within 10 minutes. GulfClean Salt Reducer will not chemically attach or corrode coils, surrounding metal, other HVAC equipment components or adjacent roofing materials.

Other GulfClean features include:

GulfClean can be applied to packaged and split-system outdoor unit coils.

Steps 1 and 2 are available to wholesale distributors in cases of 4, one-gallon containers and have shelf lives of two and three years, respectively.

For additional information on GulfClean, or other coil cleaning and protection products, visit www.modinegulfcoat.com or www.rectorseal.com/gulfclean.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (Building HVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com .

About RectorSeal

The RectorSeal LLC is a leading manufacturer of chemical and specialty products designed for professional tradesmen. Steady growth over the years has been maintained through a commitment to providing high quality products and services. With a diversified business strategy, RectorSeal aggressively pursues new and unique technologies to serve the plumbing, heating, air conditioning, electrical and construction industries. RectorSeal is devoted to providing innovative quality products supported by strong customer and technical service. For more information, visit www.rectorseal.com, email: marketing@rectorseal.com or call (800) 231-3345.

