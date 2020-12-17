Modine Announces New Control System Option For Indoor Separated Combustion Heating And Make-Up Air Systems

"With this new control system, Modine has addressed the increasing demand for building management system integration," said Mike Schires, senior product manager for Modine. "Using optional boards, the MCS can interface via many of the most commonly-used serial communication standards. It is already a popular selection on the outdoor units that were released earlier this year."

The new control system comes with several benefits including:

A wide range of damper, supply fan and temperature control strategies to handle a vast array of applications;

Real-time display of operating characteristics, run-time logging, and alarm notification with a snapshot of unit sensors to greatly improve maintenance and unit diagnosis;

Real-time clock with scheduler to create custom operating schedules, including up to seven periods per day and either on/off or occupied/unoccupied controls;

User level and service level screens with individual password protection to provide flexible access to control settings based on user type.

"The Modine Control System can be more cost effective than other options and can accomplish the control sequences without additional discrete components," said Schires. "The new system also has a simple user interface mounted on the unit with easy-to-understand menus."

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $2.0 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: CIS; BHVAC; HDE; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com .

Media Contact: Heather Ripley

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company

Related Links

http://www.modine.com

