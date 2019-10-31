Modine Brazil Wins Technology Excellence Award From Mercedes-Benz® Brazil

RACINE, Wis., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, recently received the Technology Excellence Award 2018/2019 from Mercedes-Benz Brazil at its Supplier Day event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Modine Brazil was one of only two suppliers acknowledged for Technology Excellence.

"Being recognized for Technology Excellence is an important achievement for Modine Brazil, as it reflects our commitment globally to the creation and advancement of innovative technology in vehicular markets," said Joel Casterton, Vice President, Vehicular Thermal Systems.

The award was driven by Modine's Euro 6 Bus Program proposal consisting of a "frameless" cooling module. This module design includes a radiator, charge air cooler, and fan shroud, mounted together in a configuration that does not require any of the steel frame parts typically found in traditional cooling module systems. The elimination of the steel frames not only reduces the cost of the cooling system, it also reduces weight and improves packaging space in the vehicle, providing customers with additional flexibility for their overall vehicle design.

The "frameless" cooling module design can be customized and adapted to several vehicle configurations and applications to meet specific customer needs in a variety of markets.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (Building HVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Media:

Lori Swarthout

(262) 636-1651

lori.a.swarthout@modine.com

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company

Related Links

http://www.modine.com

