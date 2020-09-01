Modine Delivers Cutting-Edge IAQ Technology Upgrade For School Products

"Indoor air quality is a critical subject as schools reopen this fall and students return to their classrooms," said Kimberly Raduenz, Marketing Communications Manager for Modine. "Modine is committed to providing the best commercial HVAC solutions, and with this technology we're offering educational facilities managers a crucial tool in the ongoing effort to keep students safe."

With multiple mounting options and carbon fiber and composite construction, the NPBI ™ technology offers durability, energy savings, reduced pressure loss, odor control, and particle reduction and smoke control. The NPBI™ technology solution can currently be installed in existing top-of-the-line Modine school products, including the Airedale ClassMate® DX Cooling and Heat Pump, the Airedale SchoolMate® Water/Ground Source Heat Pump, the Airedale Sentinel® Vertical Unit Ventilator and Horizontal and Vertical Unit Ventilators. A factory installed option will be available soon.

Modine offers an industry-leading selection of HVAC systems for school facilities and classrooms. For more information, visit www.modine.com.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (Building HVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company