Modine Foundation Commits $200,000 to Higher Expectations for Racine County

RACINE, Wis., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced a Modine Foundation contribution of $200,000 over five years to Higher Expectations for Racine County.

Higher Expectations, a non-profit agency formed in 2014, engages community partners, aligns efforts, and maximizes resources to promote excellence and equity in education and employment outcomes in Racine County. They focus on aligning community efforts and tracking progress on key outcomes from birth to successful employment and are part of the StriveTogether cradle to career network.

"Modine has always been proud to foster relationships and invest in the communities we work and live in, and the Higher Expectations program is a perfect example," said Tom Burke, President & CEO, Modine Manufacturing. "Making a commitment that focuses on improved outcomes for residents in Racine County is a win-win situation for everyone involved."

Higher Expectations focuses on further engaging employers, community members, and partners to strengthen education and employment outcomes. Higher Expectations also engages their state-level partners to begin to influence state policy to improve outcomes for Wisconsin, with Racine County leading the way.

"Modine's contribution demonstrates their ongoing role as a lead supporter of the Higher Expectations initiative and serves as an inspiration for other business and community leaders to step up and actively participate," said Jeff Neubauer, Executive Director, Higher Expectations for Racine County. "Their generous support is crucial in helping us to achieve our vision of having a Racine County workforce that is fully capable and employed."

Modine's Foundation has been supporting Higher Expectations for Racine County since 2018.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (Building HVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

About Higher Expectations for Racine County

Higher Expectations for Racine County is committed to using evidence-based and data-driven decision making to identify local best practices, align community efforts, and track progress on key outcomes from birth to successful employment. Higher Expectations has three core goals: every child enters school ready to learn, every student succeeds in school, every resident succeeds in a career. For more information about Higher Expectations, visit www.higherexpectationsracinecounty.org

