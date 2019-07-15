Modine Honored by 2020 Women on Boards for Having 20% or More Corporate Board Seats Held by Women

RACINE, Wis., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, has been named a Winning 'W' Company by 2020 Women on Boards for achieving at least 20% women on its corporate board before the year 2020. This is the seventh time Modine received the award.

Winning 'W' Companies are cited in the 2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB) annual Gender Diversity Index which tracks the numbers of corporate board seats held by women among the Russell 3000 Index. As of 2018, the percentage of board seats held by women rose to 17.7%, up from 16.0% in 2017. This upward trend represents good progress, but still, half of the Russell 3000 companies have one or no women on their boards.

"We are thrilled to receive this accolade for the seventh year, once again demonstrating our ongoing commitment to Diversity and Inclusion," said Marsha C. Williams, Lead Director on Modine's Board of Directors. "Diversity and Inclusion are core leadership behaviors in our culture that start at the top of our organization and permeate through to all employees." Marsha joined the Modine Board of Directors in 1999 and was elected Lead Director in 2013.

"We applaud Modine, Marsha Williams, and the other board members of Modine Manufacturing Company for engaging the diverse opinions and perspectives of both genders on their board," said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 2020 Women on Boards. "Studies have shown that the varied perspectives of women are uniquely valuable to corporations and the challenges they face today."

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (Building HVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

About 2020 Women on Boards

2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB) is a global education and advocacy campaign committed to building public awareness and momentum towards the goal of achieving at least 20% of all public company board seats to be held by women by the year 2020, the milestone 100th anniversary that commemorates the 19th Amendment, when women won the right to vote.

The campaign's signature programs include the Gender Diversity Directory, a database which tracks the gender composition of company boards, the annual Gender Diversity Index report, and the National Conversation on Board Diversity events held in more than thirty cities each November.

In just nine short years, 2020 Women on Boards has become a respected global brand while building a reputation as a formidable advocate for advancing women to corporate boards. www.2020WOB.com

