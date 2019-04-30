Modine Innovation Tour Travels to Boston

Traveling across North America, Modine's 2019 Innovation Tour will feature professional development seminars and showcase a full line of HVAC solutions such as commercial ventilation systems and some of the quietest classroom HVAC products on the market. Also featured are Modine's unit heater and infrared heater lines.

"Boston is in a building boom, and with an influx of larger corporations building in Boston, trade professionals like HVAC engineers and contractors have a large customer base," said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing communications manager for Modine. "This is a great opportunity for us to connect with HVAC professionals in the area and to help them boost their success with their customers."

In addition to the product showcase, CEU and NATE continuing education will be provided for credits as well as Modine product training and walkthroughs.The following courses will also be offered:

Dedicated Outdoor Air System Basics (CEU)

Venting of Unit Heaters (NATE)

Hot Dawg® Unit Heater Trouble Shooting

ClassMate Teardown Demo

Effinity (PTC) with BMS Compatibilities Demo

Modine Controls System - Sequence of Operation Demo

Updating School Systems: Existing Unit Replacement

Atherion Walk-through

"We want to offer a fun and completely interactive experience that provides a lot of value to area contractors and engineers," Raduenz said. "We hope to engage HVAC and building professionals to use our products in a way that creates the best solutions for their customers."

Holiday Inn Bunker Hill is located at 30 Washington Street, Boston, M.A. 02143. To see the complete agenda and register for the May 14 or 15 event, visit https://modineinnovationtour.com/event/new-jersey. Lunch will be provided for attendees.

For more information about the 2019 Innovation Tour, and to see if Modine will be stopping near you, visit modineinnovationtour.com.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2018 revenues of $2.1 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary business units: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

