Modine Innovation Tour Travels to Minneapolis

"Minneapolis is experiencing a period of rapid commercial growth in the city's business district and subsequently its creating demand for new and innovative commercial HVAC products and solutions," said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing communications manager for Modine. "We want to connect with Minneapolis trade professionals, like HVAC engineers, contractors and architects, to help them deliver the best solutions ahead of this growing demand in the city."

In addition to the product showcase, CEU and NATE continuing education will be provided for credits as well as Modine product training and walkthroughs.The following courses will be offered:

Dedicated Outdoor Air System Basics (CEU)

Venting of Unit Heaters (NATE)

Sound Principles of HVAC equipment (CEU)

(CEU) Infrared Unit Heater Basics (NATE)

Effinity (PTC) with BMS Compatibilities Demo

Atherion Walk-through

"We are excited to provide this completely interactive experience to Minneapolis trade professionals that is both entertaining and beneficial," Raduenz said. "We hope to engage HVAC and building professionals to use our products in a way that provides the most value to their customers."

The Holden Room is located at 145 Holden Street North, Minneapolis, MN 55405. To see the complete agenda and register for the July 23 or 24 event, visit https://modineinnovationtour.com/event/minneapolis. Lunch will be provided for attendees.

For more information about the 2019 Innovation Tour, and to see if Modine will be stopping near you, visit modineinnovationtour.com.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (Building HVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Media Contact: Heather Ripley

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company

Related Links

http://www.modine.com

