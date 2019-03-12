Modine Innovation Tour Travels to Southern California

Traveling across North America, Modine's 2019 Innovation Tour will feature professional development seminars and showcase a full line of HVAC solutions such as commercial ventilation systems and some of the quietest classroom HVAC products on the market. Also featured are Modine's unit heater and infrared heater lines.

"Southern California is one of the fastest growing population and economic centers in the world," said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing communications manager for Modine. "It's important to meet with HVAC professionals in the area and give them a first-hand look at our products and help them learn ways to best serve their customers."

In addition to the product showcase, CEU and NATE continuing education will be provided for credits as well as Modine product training and walkthroughs. The March 26 classes will focus on topics for Modine's commercial and specified products, while the classes on March 27 will focus on Modine's unitary products. The following courses will also be offered:

Engineering Courses at Friendship Auditorium on March 26

Dediated Outdoor Air Systems Basics (CEU)

Modine Controls – Sequence of operations

Distribution Courses at SpeedZone on March 27

Venting of Unit Heaters (NATE)

Modine Infrared Overview

Hot Dawg® Unit Heater Trouble Shooting

"We're offering a truly unique and interactive experience that focuses on the concept of travel and exploration," Raduenz said. "We want to engage contractors and engineers to create solutions with our products that best serve customers and operate at peak performance."

Friendship Auditorium is located at 3201 Riverside Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90027. SpeedZone® is located at 17871 Castleton St., City of Industry, CA 91748. To see the complete agenda and register for the March 26 or 27 event, visit https://modineinnovationtour.com/event/los-angeles.

For more information about the 2019 Innovation Tour, and to see if Modine will be stopping near you, visit modineinnovationtour.com.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2018 revenues of $2.1 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary business units: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

