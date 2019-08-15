Modine Innovation Tour Travels to St. Louis

"St. Louis is in the midst of a workforce growth surge and commercial development is increasing as a result," said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing communications manager for Modine. "We want to connect with St. Louis trade professionals, like HVAC engineers, contractors and architects, to help them deliver the best solutions to this city as it boosts its economic growth."

In addition to the product showcase, CEU and NATE courses will be provided for credits as well as Modine product training and walkthroughs.The following courses will be offered:

Dedicated Outdoor Air System Basics (CEU)

Venting of Unit Heaters (NATE)

Sound Principles of HVAC equipment (CEU)

Infrared Unit Heater Basics (NATE/CEU)

Effinity (PTC) with BMS Compatibilities Demo

Atherion Walk-through

"We are excited to provide this completely free and interactive experience to St. Louis trade professionals and to partner with them in this time of great opportunity," Raduenz said. "We hope to engage HVAC and building professionals to use our products in a way that provides the most value to their customers."

Ballpark Village is located at 601 Clark Ave., St. Louis, MO 63102. To see the complete agenda and register for the September 10 or 11 event, please visit https://modineinnovationtour.com/event/st-louis. Lunch will be provided at the event and attendees will have the chance to win 2 tickets to the Cardinals game September 13 or 14.

For more information about the 2019 Innovation Tour, and to see if Modine will be stopping near you, visit modineinnovationtour.com.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (Building HVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

