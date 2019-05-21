Modine Innovation Tour Travels to Toronto

"Toronto is rapidly building commercial spaces with plans to build several new skyscrapers in the coming years. This creates a great demand for commercial HVAC solutions," said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing communications manager for Modine. "We would like to meet with Toronto trade professionals, like HVAC engineers, contractors and architects, to help them best serve their growing customer base."

In addition to the product showcase, Modine will be provided product training and walkthroughs. The following courses will be offered:

ClassMate Teardown Demo

Effinity (PTC) with BMS Compatibilities Demo

Basics of Make-Up Air

Atherion Walk-through

"We are excited for our Canadian stop and we want to offer a fun and completely interactive experience that provides a lot of value to area contractors and engineers," Raduenz said. "We hope to engage HVAC and building professionals to use our products in a way that creates the best solutions for their customers."

Holiday Inn Express is located at 6100 Hwy 7, Vaughan, Ontario L4H 0R2. To see the complete agenda and register for the June 11 or 12 event, visit https://modineinnovationtour.com/event/toronto. Lunch will be provided for attendees.

For more information about the 2019 Innovation Tour, and to see if Modine will be stopping near you, visit modineinnovationtour.com.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2018 revenues of $2.1 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary business units: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company