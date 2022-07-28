MODINE LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO IMPROVE IAQ IN K-12 SCHOOLS

"The COVID-19 pandemic created a challenging atmosphere for schools over the past few years, but it also created much-needed conversations regarding the importance of IAQ inside K-12 facilities," said Kimberly Raduenz, manager of strategic marketing for the IAQ division at Modine. "COVID isn't the only airborne pathogen that can negatively affect students and faculty. Flu, cold viruses and even VOCs can be problematic for students or staff with health problems.

"At Modine, our goal is to provide guidance to assist schools in improving their IAQ to ensure students get the best learning experience possible. Students strive when IAQ is at a high level. In light of the White House's challenge, our IAQ Action Plan template gives facility and maintenance managers across the U.S. a simple tool to improve indoor air quality. From addressing your HVAC system's baseline to determining if you need to alter airflow, this free template can be the catalyst for enhancing air quality and providing students with a safe learning environment."

The Clean Indoor Air in Buildings challenge, presented by the White House, was launched to improve IAQ in buildings while reducing the risk of airborne pathogens such as viruses. Steps to improve IAQ were provided by the challenge fact sheet and include:

Determine your HVAC system's baseline

Assess ventilation, filtration, and air cleaning

Implement IAQ assessment approaches

Verify or measure air delivery for each room or space

Determine if you need to alter airflow in higher-risk areas of your building

Plan for regular maintenance

Ensure your in-house IAQ experts receive ongoing education and training.

To access the Airedale action plan template or request a conversation with an Airedale IAQ specialist, please visit https://ventilationforclassrooms.com/.

To learn more about Modine IAQ solutions, please visit https://www.modinehvac.com/.

About Modine

At Modine, we are engineering a cleaner, healthier world. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

