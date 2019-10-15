Modine Launches Lodronic Low-Temperature Hot Water Unit Heater

"With Lodronic, we're continuing to offer the highest-quality HVAC solutions to the users who rely on Modine technology," said Jamie Tuinstra, product manager at Modine. "Our engineers, contractors and end users can downsize and replace the typical oversized hydronic unit heater with the first low-temperature hot water heater in the U.S. designed specifically for use with high-efficiency boilers."

The Lodronic unit is available in six sizes and is ideal for use in warehouses, industrial buildings, mechanical rooms, manufacturing plants and entryways. Features of the new Lodronic unit include:

High-temperature output

High-efficiency 4-row coil with low water pressure drop

Smaller fan and motor for a lower system amp draw

Designed for lower entering hot water temperatures

"Our mission is to meet and exceed the high expectations of our engineers and contractors," Tuinstra said. "The Lodronic offers the efficient and convenient HVAC technology that they're looking for, in a lightweight package that still provides enough energy to supply major commercial enterprises."

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (Building HVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

