Modine Launches New MEW Electric Unit Heaters for Washdown and Corrosive Environments

The new corrosion-resistant solution provides heating for agriculture, food, and petrochemical industries

RACINE, Wis., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a leader in innovative heating solutions in the HVAC industry, has announced the launch of the MEW, a new corrosion-resistant electric unit heater that is designed to be used in non-hazardous washdown and corrosive environments. This new unit provides a heating option for use in the farming and agriculture, food and beverage production, car wash, oil and gas, petrochemical and dairy industries.

This is the latest product launch that expands the company's electric heater offering to meet the needs and demands of customers. The MEW fills the market demand between Modine's full line of commercial electric heaters, HER/VE/PTE, and its top-tier explosion-proof offering, HEX.

The MEW is the fifth new electric product Modine has brought to market in the past 12 months. With the addition of the Amp Dawg electric heater, MES no-light infrared electric heater, MEQ light commercial electric infrared heater and the MEL heavy-duty infrared electric heater, Modine continues to provide customers options for lower carbon emissions heating or an alternative for those who do not have access to natural or propane gas.

"Modine is uniquely qualified to provide an array of heating solutions that solve our customers' heating needs no matter the environment," said Jon Schlemmer, Vice President and General Manager of Modine's Heating business. "The Modine® MEW is a new generation of NEMA 4X corrosion-resistant heater for those highly corrosive or washdown areas. With the launch of this new unit, we are empowering contractors by providing a state-of-the-art heating solution that can be applied where other products in the market fall short."

"The MEW is another step for Modine as we continue establishing ourselves as the leader of innovative heating solutions in the HVAC industry by expanding our product catalog," Schlemmer added.

The MEW provides NEMA 4X protection against water penetration for longer life in corrosive or washdown environments, and the Epoxy-coated fan blade contributes to longer operational life. In addition, the stainless-steel elements add corrosion protection and improved heat distribution.

Additional features and benefits include:

16-gauge stainless-steel cabinet that offers industrial-grade durability.

120V controls that allow for better contractor pull-in reliability.

Increased safety with stainless steel temperature high limit.

Optional built-in features that allow for greater installation flexibility and U.S. Coast Guard Marine Duty listing.

listing. A stainless-steel wall/ceiling mounting kit for highly flexible mounting options.

