Modine Named Finalist at FCA North American 2019 Supplier of the Year Awards

RACINE, Wis., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, was recognized earlier this month by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), as one of three finalists at the 2019 Annual Supplier Conference and Award Ceremony in the Engine Systems Supplier category. FCAs Supplier of the Year awards recognize companies that have shown exceptional commitment to FCA, providing innovative, high quality, products and services.

Award recipients were determined based on an evaluation of each company's supplier External Balanced Scorecard (EBSC) performance in 2018. The EBSC is a rating system that measures Operational Metrics, such as cost, delivery, quality, and warranty, along with Strategic Metrics like diversity, partnership and sustainability. Senior leaders at FCA nominate suppliers to be recognized.

"We are extremely proud of this nomination from FCA as it demonstrates the hard work and efforts of employees at our Lawrenceburg, Tennessee facility, along with the positive partnerships we've fostered with FCA engineering and FCA purchasing," said Tom Burke, Modine President and Chief Executive Officer. "It is an honor to be recognized for our commitment and performance."

"Our team has worked very hard this past year to increase our EBSC performance metrics, ultimately achieving a score of 97 out of 100," said Joel Casterton, Modine Vice President, Vehicular Thermal Solutions. "Having FCA name Modine as a finalist for this award in the Engine Systems Supplier category, reaffirms our hard work is paying off."

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (Building HVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Media:

Lori Swarthout

(262) 636-1651

lori.a.swarthout@modine.com

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company

Related Links

http://www.modine.com

