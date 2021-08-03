Modine Names Adrian I. Peace as Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Solutions

RACINE, Wis., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD or the "Company"), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced that Adrian I. Peace has been appointed Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Solutions. In this role, Mr. Peace will be responsible for leading the Company's Commercial and Industrial Solutions ("CIS") segment, which provides coils, coolers and coatings to a variety of commercial and industrial end markets. Mr. Peace replaces Scott A. Miller, who will be retiring later this fiscal year.

Mr. Peace has more than 25 years of global industrial leadership experience, most recently serving as a strategic advisor to the waste, recycling and industrial distribution industries as well as lending his process knowledge on sustainability. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President, Emerging Business Operations and led sustainability for Republic Services, which provides nonhazardous waste management services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers. Prior to that, Mr. Peace served as Vice President, Specialty Brands, M&A and Brazil for W.W. Grainger and in various other leadership roles. He also spent 23 years with General Electric, including serving as President & CEO of their Consumer & Industrials Latin America business.

"I am thrilled to welcome Adrian to Modine as the leader of our CIS segment," said Modine Chief Executive Officer, Neil D. Brinker. "He is a proven leader whose wealth of industrial and operational experience has allowed him to execute on strategies for both business transformation and operational turnaround. I am confident that he is the perfect leader to reduce complexity and drive profitable growth in this segment."

Brinker concluded, "I would like to thank Scott Miller for his leadership of the CIS segment and to the Building HVAC segment prior to that. In Scott's 22 years with Modine, he has held many important roles, and was always willing to take on new challenges. I am pleased that he will stay with Modine to assist with this transition prior to his retirement."

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $1.8 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: BHVAC, CIS, HDE, and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

