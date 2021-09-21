Modine Names Gina Bonini as General Manager, Electric Vehicles

RACINE, Wis., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD or the "Company"), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced Gina Bonini has been appointed General Manager, Electric Vehicles. In this role, Ms. Bonini will lead the Company's newly established Electric Vehicle business unit, which provides thermal management systems that regulate powertrain temperatures within optimal ranges under all operating conditions. These systems are especially suited for transit and school buses, specialty vehicles, and trucks, including those used for last mile delivery. Modine is currently in development discussions with more than 30 customers, is in production on three programs and has been awarded five additional programs that are launching in the next 12 months.

Ms. Bonini most recently served as the General Manger, Component Solutions Organization for Tektronix, a leader in test, measurement and monitoring technology. During her 13 years at Tektronix, she held roles of increasing responsibility, including Director of Marketing for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Prior to that, Ms. Bonini spent 11 years with Agilent Technologies/Hewlett Packard in various product development, business development and marketing leadership roles.

"I am thrilled to welcome Gina to Modine as the leader of our newly formed Electric Vehicle business unit," said Modine Chief Executive Officer, Neil D. Brinker. "As recently announced, this is an important growth market for us, and we have decided to manage it separately from our legacy internal combustion engine business. The goal of this organization is to develop customer relationships and design systems using our proprietary controls and software to regulate the temperature of the vehicles' operating system without draining battery power, extending battery range and life. Gina's success driving profitable growth and marketing expertise make her the perfect leader for this organization."

