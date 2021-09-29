Modine Names Jake Feldman as General Manager, IAQ

RACINE, Wis., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD or the "Company"), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced that Jake Feldman has been appointed General Manager, IAQ. In this role, Mr. Feldman will lead the Company's Indoor Air Quality business and will report to Eric McGinnis, Vice President, Building HVAC. Modine produces horizontal and vertical ventilation systems for the school market and make-up air systems and dedicated outdoor air systems ("DOAS") for commercial buildings.

Mr. Feldman most recently served as the General Manager, PowersInsight for Advanced Energy and prior to that was the Director of Program Management and Integration. Mr. Feldman also spent 10 years with Danaher Corporation, where he served in roles of increasing responsibility, including serving as the Global Business Unit Manager, Hach Company.

"Jake is a great addition to the Modine team, and I'm very pleased that he will be leading our Indoor Air Quality business," said McGinnis. "Having clean indoor air has never been more important, particularly in school environments. Modine offers several HVAC solutions for ensuring clean air in schools and in commercial buildings. This is a significant area of focus for us, as we build our commercial organization to take advantage of this growing market."

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $1.8 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: BHVAC, CIS, HDE, and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Investor & Media Contact

Kathleen Powers

(262) 636-1687

[email protected]

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company

Related Links

http://www.modine.com

