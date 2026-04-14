Modine Promotes Art Laszlo to President of Newly Created Data Centers Segment

RACINE, Wis., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, has announced the promotion of Art Laszlo to President, Data Centers, effective April 1. Mr. Laszlo will lead the newly created Data Centers segment, which was formerly part of the Climate Solutions segment. Eric McGinnis will continue to lead the remainder of the Climate Solutions segment until his previously announced planned retirement. The company will report these two segments with first quarter fiscal 2027 results. The Performance Technologies segment also will continue to be reported as a separate segment until its spin-off later this calendar year as part of the previously announced transaction with Gentherm.

Mr. Laszlo is responsible for driving growth and profitability in Modine's highly strategic Data Centers business, further strengthening its position as a leading provider of innovative cooling solutions to the world's leading data center operators.

"I am thrilled to announce Art's promotion to this critical leadership role," said Neil D. Brinker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Modine. "Art's proven leadership and deep focus on providing critical cooling solutions make him the ideal choice to lead this new segment. The creation of the global Data Centers segment is a testament to the significant growth and opportunities we see in this market, and I am confident that under Art's guidance, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Mr. Laszlo joined Modine in 2022 and has since held a series of progressively senior leadership roles. Before Modine, he served as President, Advanced Flow Solutions at IDEX, where he focused on the downstream oil and gas sector. Prior to IDEX, he held leadership positions at General Electric, Brunswick Corporation, Mars Incorporated and General Motors.

About Modine

For more than 100 years, Modine has solved the toughest thermal management challenges for mission-critical applications. Our purpose of Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™ means we are always evolving our portfolio of technologies to provide the latest heating, cooling, and ventilation solutions. Through the hard work of more than 11,000 employees worldwide, our Climate Solutions, Data Centers, and Performance Technologies segments advance our purpose with systems that improve air quality, reduce energy and water consumption, lower harmful emissions, and enable the transition to a more sustainable future. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit modine.com.

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SOURCE Modine