Modine Receives Navistar Top Supplier Award

RACINE, Wis., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, received Navistar's exclusive Diamond Supplier Award for exceeding performance expectations in four key areas: cost, delivery, technology and quality.

"Receiving this prestigious award further solidifies our Strengthen, Diversify and Grow (SDG) strategy. We continue to strengthen our market leading position in the Commercial Vehicle space within our Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS) segment," said Tom Burke, Modine President and Chief Executive Officer. "Navistar is an important part of our strategy as we grow in areas of this market through our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service."

Navistar International Corporation produces International® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses.

Modine designs and manufactures a broad range of thermal management products for Navistar. This includes Powertrain Cooling Modules that consist of Radiators, Charge Air Coolers, Transmission Coolers, Fuel Coolers, Condensers and Power Steering Coolers. Modine has been implementing its latest technology to help Navistar be successful with their new truck platforms.

"We are proud to be recognized as part of an elite group at Navistar," said Joel Casterton, Modine Vice President, VTS. "Navistar has a strong focus on customer up-time and total cost of ownership. As a strategic supplier of thermal management systems, Modine delivers the world-class quality, technical expertise, and overall value proposition that helps enable our customers to meet high expectations in a demanding market."

Modine, with fiscal 2018 revenues of $2.1 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary business segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

