Modine Releases 52 And 60 Ton Atherion® D-Cabinet HVAC Units

Features of the new 52 and 60 ton Atherion D-Cabinets include:

AMCA Class IA ultra-low leak dampers

Modulating head pressure control

Modulating compressor capacity with turndown as low as 6.25 percent

Electronic expansion valves

Patented fully modulating hot gas reheat with 6" minimum separation from the evaporator coil

Direct drive plenum fans with variable frequency drives

2" and 4" filter options up to MERV 15

Fully programmed Modine Control System with option for BACnet or LonWorks integration

"Modine is in the business of providing building heating, ventilating and air conditioning solutions, with a focus on efficient solutions to our customers," said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing communications manager for Modine. "The new Atherion D-Cabinet 52 and 60 ton units offers even larger capacity with the quality construction you've come to expect from Modine."

Modine will be providing high efficiency gas heating options, up to condensing 94 percent efficient, to the D-Cabinet.

For more information about the Atherion D-Cabinet line, including the 52 and 60 ton units, visit: http://modine-atherion.com/.

For more information about Modine's other HVAC solutions or to find your local representative, visit http://www.modinehvac.com.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2018 revenues of $2.1 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary business segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Media Contact: Heather Ripley

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

