Modine Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

RACINE, Wis., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Net sales of $805.0 million increased $188.2 million, or 31 percent, from the prior year

Successfully terminated the U.S. pension plan, resulting in a $116.1 million non-cash charge

Net loss of $46.8 million including the non-cash pension termination charge; loss per share of $0.90 decreased $1.66 from the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of $119.6 million increased $32.3 million, or 37 percent, from the prior year

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 increased $0.27, or 29 percent, from the prior year

Increased Fiscal 2026 Outlook:

Net sales growth between 20 percent and 25 percent

Adjusted EBITDA range of $455 million to $475 million, resulting in growth between 16 percent and 21 percent

"Modine delivered another quarter of outstanding performance, with 21 percent organic sales growth driven by a 78 percent increase in data center sales," said Modine President and Chief Executive Officer, Neil D. Brinker. "The capacity expansion for data center products remains on schedule, with new production lines contributing to a 31 percent sequential increase in sales compared to the second fiscal quarter. Margins in the Climate Solutions segment improved sequentially this quarter, as expected, and we remain confident that we are on pace for a strong fourth quarter as more production lines are commissioned to keep pace with the strong demand."

Brinker continued, "Last week we made an important and historic announcement regarding the pending spin off and combination of our Performance Technologies business with Gentherm. This marks a major milestone in our strategic transformation, including a significant acceleration of our strategy to evolve our portfolio to drive long-term value for our shareholders, customers and employees. The combination of Performance Technologies with Gentherm will create a scaled leader in thermal management and solutions, while Modine will become a pure-play climate solutions company, focused on the high-growth data center and commercial HVAC and refrigeration markets.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Net sales increased 31 percent to $805.0 million, compared with $616.8 million in the prior year. Sales growth was driven by higher sales in the Climate Solutions segment, driven by strong demand from data center customers and sales from acquired businesses. Performance Technologies sales increased 1 percent from the prior year, as lower volumes were offset by favorable pricing and foreign exchange impact.

Gross profit increased $36.5 million to $186.1 million and gross margin decreased by 120 basis points to 23.1 percent. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by lower gross margin in the Climate Solutions segment, which resulted primarily from higher temporary costs related to the capacity expansion for data center products. Gross margin in the Performance Technologies segment increased 110 basis points to 18.9 percent driven by favorable pricing.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased $7.3 million to $89.3 million. The increase was primarily due to higher spending to support growth and acquisitions in Climate Solutions, partially offset by the positive impact of cost saving initiatives in Performance Technologies.

Operating income increased $30.0 million to $89.3 million, compared to $59.3 million in the prior year. This increase was primarily driven by higher earnings on increased revenues in the Climate Solutions segment. The Company recorded $7.5 million of restructuring expenses during the quarter, primarily severance expenses related to headcount reductions and costs related to equipment transfers. The Company also recorded a $116.1 million non-cash pension termination charge related to the successful termination of its primary U.S. pension plan. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes restructuring expenses, the pension termination charge and certain other charges, interest expense, the provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense, was $119.6 million, an increase of $32.3 million, or 37 percent, compared to $87.3 million in the prior year.

Loss per share was $0.90, compared with earnings per share of $0.76 in the prior year, a decrease of $1.66. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.19, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $0.92 in the prior year, an increase of $0.27, or 29 percent.

Third Quarter Segment Review

Climate Solutions segment sales were $544.6 million, compared with $360.8 million one year ago, an increase of 51 percent. Data center sales increased 78 percent from the prior year, and HVAC Technologies sales increased 48 percent, including $42.8 million of incremental sales from acquired businesses. The segment reported gross margin of 24.8 percent, which was 380 basis points lower than the prior year. This decline included the planned and temporary impacts related to the rapid expansion of manufacturing capacity for data center products, along with unfavorable sales mix. The segment reported operating income of $83.2 million, a 33 percent increase from the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA of $97.4 million, an increase of 29 percent from the prior year.





Performance Technologies segment sales were $266.0 million, compared with $262.2 million one year ago, an increase of 1 percent. This increase primarily resulted from higher sales to automotive customers, partially offset by lower sales to stationary power and commercial vehicle customers. The segment reported gross margin of 18.9 percent, which was 110 basis points higher than the prior year, primarily due to the positive impact of cost recoveries from pass-through pricing and improved operating efficiencies. The segment reported operating income of $25.8 million, a 63 percent increase from the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA of $39.3 million, a 38 percent increase from the prior year.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 was $53.8 million, a decrease of $104.7 million compared to the prior year. Free cash flow for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 was negative $47.4 million, a decrease of $149.6 million from the prior year. This decrease was due to an increase in working capital, primarily related to higher inventory balances and higher capital expenditures to support growth in Data Centers. Cash payments for restructuring activities, funding of the U.S. pension plan in connection with its termination, acquisition and disposition costs, and certain other costs totaled $39.5 million during the nine months ended December 31, 2025.

Total debt was $615.8 million as of December 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $98.7 million as of December 31, 2025. Net debt was $517.1 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $237.9 million from the end of fiscal 2025. This increase resulted from borrowings to fund growth in working capital, acquisitions and capital expenditures.

Outlook

"Based on our strong performance this quarter and continued momentum within our Climate Solution segment during the start of the fourth quarter, we are raising our outlook for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA," said Brinker. "This confidence is anchored in the exceptional growth of our Data Centers business, where we now expect revenue to increase by more than 70 percent year-over-year. Given the strong demand for our products, coupled with our ability to successfully execute on our planned capacity expansion, we are also raising our multi-year outlook for Data Center sales to 50 to 70 percent annual growth for the next two years, putting us solidly ahead of our $2 billion revenue target for fiscal year 2028."

Based on current exchange rates and market conditions, Modine provides its revised outlook for Fiscal 2026:

Fiscal 2026 Current Outlook Net Sales +20% to 25% Adjusted EBITDA $455 to $475 million

Modine Manufacturing Company Consolidated statements of operations (unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts)





































Three months ended December 31,

Nine months ended December 31,







2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales





$ 805.0

$ 616.8

$ 2,226.7

$ 1,936.3 Cost of sales







618.9



467.2



1,710.3



1,458.5 Gross profit







186.1



149.6



516.4



477.8 Selling, general & administrative expenses







89.3



82.0



258.4



250.6 Restructuring expenses







7.5



8.3



15.4



18.2 Impairment charge







—



—



4.1



— Operating income







89.3



59.3



238.5



209.0 Interest expense







(8.9)



(6.2)



(23.0)



(21.1) Pension termination charge







(116.1)



—



(116.1)



— Other (expense) income – net







(2.8)



1.1



(8.5)



(0.7) (Loss) earnings before income taxes







(38.5)



54.2



90.9



187.2 Provision for income taxes







(8.3)



(13.0)



(41.2)



(51.8) Net (loss) earnings







(46.8)



41.2



49.7



135.4 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest







(0.6)



(0.2)



(1.5)



(1.0) Net (loss) earnings attributable to Modine





$ (47.4)

$ 41.0

$ 48.2

$ 134.4





























Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to Modine

shareholders – diluted





$ (0.90)

$ 0.76

$ 0.90

$ 2.49





























Weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted







52.8



53.9



53.7



53.9



Condensed consolidated balance sheets (unaudited) (In millions)

























December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 Assets















Cash and cash equivalents





$ 98.7

$ 71.6 Trade receivables







569.1



478.9 Inventories







542.9



340.9 Other current assets







93.0



69.8 Total current assets







1,303.7



961.2 Property, plant and equipment – net







479.6



390.5 Intangible assets – net







203.4



146.7 Goodwill







293.4



233.9 Deferred income taxes







43.6



67.0 Other noncurrent assets







159.2



118.3 Total assets





$ 2,482.9

$ 1,917.6

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity















Debt due within one year





$ 45.1

$ 54.1 Accounts payable







390.3



290.8 Other current liabilities







160.8



196.1 Total current liabilities







596.2



541.0 Long-term debt







570.7



296.7 Other noncurrent liabilities







186.2



161.7 Total liabilities







1,353.1



999.4 Total equity







1,129.8



918.2 Total liabilities & equity





$ 2,482.9

$ 1,917.6





Modine Manufacturing Company Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (In millions)

























Nine months ended December 31,







2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net earnings





$ 49.7

$ 135.4 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization







59.1



58.5 Impairment charge







4.1



— Pension termination charge







116.1



— Stock-based compensation expense







14.1



16.7 Deferred income taxes







0.1



8.5 Other – net







6.3



5.2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable







(56.4)



(11.6) Inventories







(161.3)



13.2 Accounts payable







93.8



(19.3) Other assets and liabilities







(71.8)



(48.1) Net cash provided by operating activities







53.8



158.5

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Expenditures for property, plant and equipment







(101.2)



(56.3) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired







(182.4)



(3.4) Other – net







3.5



0.6 Net cash used for investing activities







(280.1)



(59.1)

















Cash flows from financing activities:















Net increase (decrease) in debt







258.3



(60.6) Purchases of treasury stock







(6.8)



(12.3) Other – net







0.1



0.5 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities







251.6



(72.4)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash







1.7



(3.2)

















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







27.0



23.8

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period







71.9



60.3

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period





$ 98.9

$ 84.1



Modine Manufacturing Company Segment operating results (unaudited) (In millions)





































Three months ended December 31,

Nine months ended December 31,







2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales:



























Climate Solutions





$ 544.6

$ 360.8

$ 1,396.4

$ 1,084.5 Performance Technologies







266.0



262.2



837.8



868.7 Segment total







810.6



623.0



2,234.2



1,953.2 Corporate and eliminations







(5.6)



(6.2)



(7.5)



(16.9) Net sales





$ 805.0

$ 616.8

$ 2,226.7

$ 1,936.3









Three months ended December 31,



Nine months ended December 31,









2025



2024



2025



2024









$'s

% of

sales



$'s

% of

sales



$'s

% of

sales



$'s

% of

sales

Gross profit:



















































Climate Solutions





$ 135.1

24.8 %

$ 103.1

28.6 %

$ 360.0

25.8 %

$ 310.2

28.6 % Performance Technologies







50.1

18.9 %



46.7

17.8 %



156.1

18.6 %



170.3

19.6 % Segment total







185.2

22.9 %



149.8

24.0 %



516.1

23.1 %



480.5

24.6 % Corporate and eliminations







0.9

—





(0.2)

—





0.3

—





(2.7)

—

Gross profit





$ 186.1

23.1 %

$ 149.6

24.3 %

$ 516.4

23.2 %

$ 477.8

24.7 %









Three months ended December 31,

Nine months ended December 31,







2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating income:



























Climate Solutions





$ 83.2

$ 62.4

$ 212.3

$ 186.9 Performance Technologies







25.8



15.8



82.0



78.1 Segment total







109.0



78.2



294.3



265.0 Corporate and eliminations







(19.7)



(18.9)



(55.8)



(56.0) Operating income





$ 89.3

$ 59.3

$ 238.5

$ 209.0



Modine Manufacturing Company Adjusted financial results (unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts)





































Three months ended December 31,

Nine months ended December 31,







2025

2024

2025

2024 Net (loss) earnings





$ (46.8)

$ 41.2

$ 49.7

$ 135.4 Interest expense







8.9



6.2



23.0



21.1 Provision for income taxes







8.3



13.0



41.2



51.8 Depreciation and amortization expense







20.4



19.4



59.1



58.5 Other expense (income) – net







2.8



(1.1)



8.5



0.7 Restructuring expenses (a)







7.5



8.3



15.4



18.2 Impairment charge (b)







—



—



4.1



— Pension termination charge (c)







116.1



—



116.1



— Acquisition and disposition costs (d)







2.4



0.1



7.7



2.0 Environmental charges (e)







—



0.2



—



0.3 Adjusted EBITDA





$ 119.6

$ 87.3

$ 324.8

$ 288.0





























Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to Modine shareholders – diluted





$ (0.90)

$ 0.76

$ 0.90

$ 2.49 Restructuring expenses (a)







0.11



0.12



0.23



0.29 Impairment charge (b)







—



—



0.08



— Pension termination charge (c)







1.92



—



1.92



— Acquisition and disposition costs (d)







0.03



0.04



0.11



0.15 Tax law changes (f)







0.01



—



0.07



— Adjusted earnings per share (g)





$ 1.19

$ 0.92

$ 3.31

$ 2.93

































(a) Restructuring expenses primarily consist of employee severance expenses and equipment transfer costs. The tax benefit related to restructuring expenses during the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2025 was $1.5 million and $1.7 million, respectively. The tax benefit related to restructuring expenses during the first nine months of fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2025 was $3.0 million and $2.5 million, respectively.



(b) During the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company recorded a $4.1 million non-cash asset impairment charge related to its technical service center and administrative support facility in Germany, which it expects to sell during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 or the first quarter of fiscal 2027. There was no tax impact associated with this impairment charge.



(c) During the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and in connection with the previously-announced plan termination, the Company recorded a non-cash pension termination charge of $116.1 million to recognize actuarial losses that were included within accumulated other comprehensive loss on its consolidated balance sheet. The tax benefit related to the pension termination charge was $13.1 million.



(d) During the first nine months of fiscal 2026, the Company incurred $5.3 million of acquisition and integration costs, primarily related to its acquisitions of Climate by Design International and L.B. White. These costs primarily include fees for transaction advisory services, legal, accounting, and other professional services and costs directly associated with integration activities. The acquisition costs also include $1.3 million for the impact of inventory purchase accounting adjustments. The fiscal 2026 costs also include $2.4 million of strategic disposition costs, primarily for legal and other professional services related to the proposed Reverse Morris Trust transaction with Gentherm. The fiscal 2025 costs relate to the Company's acquisition of Scott Springfield Manufacturing, including $1.6 million for the impact of an inventory purchase accounting adjustment. In addition, for purposes of calculating adjusted EPS for the first nine months of fiscal 2025, the Company adjusted for $8.0 million of incremental amortization expense recorded in the Climate Solutions segment associated with an acquired order backlog intangible asset. The tax benefit related to the acquisition and disposition costs during the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and 2025 was $0.7 million and $0.6 million, respectively. The tax benefit related to the acquisition and disposition costs for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 and 2025 was $1.5 million and $2.2 million, respectively.



(e) Environmental charges, including related legal costs, are recorded as SG&A expenses at Corporate and relate to previously-owned facilities.



(f) The provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which was enacted in July 2025, negatively impacted the Company's income tax expense for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2026 by $0.6 million and $3.7 million, respectively. The higher income tax expense was primarily due to impacts related to state deferred taxes and the utilization of foreign tax credits.



(g) For calculating GAAP diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company excluded 1.0 million of potentially-dilutive securities, since including them would have decreased the loss per share. For calculating adjusted earnings per share, the potentially-dilutive securities were included. As a result, GAAP diluted earnings per share plus the adjustments do not sum to the total adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

Modine Manufacturing Company Segment adjusted financial results (unaudited) (In millions)































































Three months ended December 31, 2025

Three months ended December 31, 2024









Climate

Performance

Corporate and







Climate

Performance

Corporate and















Solutions

Technologies

eliminations

Total

Solutions

Technologies

eliminations

Total

Operating income





$ 83.2

$ 25.8

$ (19.7)

$ 89.3

$ 62.4

$ 15.8

$ (18.9)

$ 59.3

Depreciation and amortization expense







12.3



7.9



0.2



20.4



12.2



7.1



0.1



19.4

Restructuring expenses (a)







1.9



5.6



—



7.5



1.1



5.5



1.7



8.3

Impairment charge (a)







—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Acquisition and disposition costs (a)







—



—



2.4



2.4



—



—



0.1



0.1

Environmental charges (a)







—



—



—



—



—



—



0.2



0.2

Adjusted EBITDA





$ 97.4

$ 39.3

$ (17.1)

$ 119.6

$ 75.7

$ 28.4

$ (16.8)

$ 87.3

























































Net sales





$ 544.6

$ 266.0

$ (5.6)

$ 805.0

$ 360.8

$ 262.2

$ (6.2)

$ 616.8

Adjusted EBITDA margin







17.9 %

14.8 %







14.9 %

21.0 %

10.8 %







14.2 %































































Nine months ended December 31, 2025

Nine months ended December 31, 2024









Climate

Performance

Corporate and







Climate

Performance

Corporate and















Solutions

Technologies

eliminations

Total

Solutions

Technologies

eliminations

Total

Operating income





$ 212.3

$ 82.0

$ (55.8)

$ 238.5

$ 186.9

$ 78.1

$ (56.0)

$ 209.0

Depreciation and amortization expense







34.9



23.2



1.0



59.1



36.7



21.3



0.5



58.5

Restructuring expenses (a)







5.6



9.7



0.1



15.4



2.8



13.7



1.7



18.2

Impairment charge (a)







—



4.1



—



4.1



—



—



—



—

Acquisition and disposition costs (a)







—



—



7.7



7.7



—



—



2.0



2.0

Environmental charges (a)







—



—



—



—



—



—



0.3



0.3

Adjusted EBITDA





$ 252.8

$ 119.0

$ (47.0)

$ 324.8

$ 226.4

$ 113.1

$ (51.5)

$ 288.0

























































Net sales





$ 1,396.4

$ 837.8

$ (7.5)

$ 2,226.7

$ 1,084.5

$ 868.7

$ (16.9)

$ 1,936.3

Adjusted EBITDA margin







18.1 %

14.2 %







14.6 %

20.9 %

13.0 %







14.9 %























































































(a) See the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations on the previous page for information on restructuring expenses and other adjustments.



Modine Manufacturing Company Net debt (unaudited) (In millions)

























December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 Debt due within one year





$ 45.1

$ 54.1 Long-term debt







570.7



296.7 Total debt







615.8



350.8

















Less: cash and cash equivalents







98.7



71.6 Net debt





$ 517.1

$ 279.2



Free cash flow (unaudited) (In millions)





































Three months ended December 31,

Nine months ended December 31,







2025

2024

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities





$ 24.7

$ 60.7

$ 53.8

$ 158.5 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment







(41.8)



(16.0)



(101.2)



(56.3) Free cash flow





$ (17.1)

$ 44.7

$ (47.4)

$ 102.2



Organic sales and organic sales growth (unaudited) (In millions)





























































Three months ended December 31, 2025

Three months ended December 31, 2024



















Effect of



















Sales

Organic









External

Exchange Rate

Effect of

Organic

External

Effect of

Excluding

Sales









Sales

Changes

Acquisitions

Sales

Sales

Dispositions

Dispositions

Growth

Net sales:



















































Climate Solutions





$ 542.0

$ (9.3)

$ (42.8)

$ 489.9

$ 360.7

$ —

$ 360.7

36 % Performance Technologies







263.0



(7.0)



—



256.0



256.1



—



256.1

—

Net Sales





$ 805.0

$ (16.3)

$ (42.8)

$ 745.9

$ 616.8

$ —

$ 616.8

21 %





























































Nine months ended December 31, 2025

Nine months ended December 31, 2024



















Effect of



















Sales

Organic









External

Exchange Rate

Effect of

Organic

External

Effect of

Excluding

Sales









Sales

Changes

Acquisitions

Sales

Sales

Dispositions

Dispositions

Growth

Net sales:



















































Climate Solutions





$ 1,393.4

$ (20.5)

$ (80.9)

$ 1,292.0

$ 1,084.3

$ —

$ 1,084.3

19 % Performance Technologies







833.3



(13.3)



—



820.0



852.0



—



852.0

(4) % Net Sales





$ 2,226.7

$ (33.8)

$ (80.9)

$ 2,112.0

$ 1,936.3

$ —

$ 1,936.3

9 %



