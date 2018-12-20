Modine to Showcase Building Connectivity at AHR Expo 2019

"Our theme this year is 'We Connect,' highlighting our products and their ability to connect to most building management systems," said Peter Sumner, controls manager for Modine. "It is very important for us to use shows like AHR to help communicate to market the versatility of our products and their capabilities."

Product features include:

The Atherion® Packaged Ventilation unit is designed for high moisture removal efficiency (MRE) in 100 percent dedicated or high outside air system (DOAS/HOAS) applications.

The Airedale ClassMate® is designed and engineered to meet the needs of today's classrooms with greater efficiency, noise reduction, superior unit operation, and ease of serviceability and installation.

The Effinity™ unit heater is one of the most-efficient, gas-fired, condensing unit heater in North America and is available in 10 model sizes, from 55,000 to 310,000 BTU/hr.

"We understand that connectivity between a building and its systems are more important than ever and are constantly looking to produce solutions tailored toward modern building techniques and technologies," said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing communications manager for Modine. "We hope everyone stops by our booth to see us and discuss all the ways we can help them connect."

