Modiqo Raises Pre-Seed Round to Bring Deterministic AI Workflows to Enterprises at a Fraction of the Token Cost

The round was co-led by Heavybit and Seligman Ventures, and will support the launch of Rote, a local execution layer that makes agent workflows dependable in production.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modiqo, an AI infrastructure company, today announced $3 million in pre-seed funding to help companies turn AI experiments into systems they can actually depend on. The round was co-led by Heavybit and Seligman Ventures, with participation from Irregular Expressions and angel investors.

Most companies have discovered that getting an AI agent to work once is easy. Getting it to work reliably — every day, across changing models and volatile APIs — is where the trouble starts. Teams spend more time rebuilding workflows that quietly broke overnight than getting new value from AI.

"AI workflows today are like sandcastles. They look impressive when you build them, then wash away the moment anything changes," said Chetan Conikee, Founder and CEO of Modiqo. "Companies are paying their best people to rebuild the same things again and again. Rote captures what worked the first time and locks it in, so teams can move forward instead of starting over."

With this funding, Modiqo launched Rote, a tool that watches what an AI agent does when it succeeds, then turns that success into a reliable, repeatable process the company owns. Rote helps teams:

Make AI work the same way every time — no more surprises when a model, APIs or system updates

— no more surprises when a model, APIs or system updates Plug into the tools you already use — without expensive engineering work

— without expensive engineering work Cut AI costs significantly — by reusing proven workflows instead of paying for the AI to figure them out from scratch each time

— by reusing proven workflows instead of paying for the AI to figure them out from scratch each time See exactly what's happening — what ran, when, and what it cost

"The industry is quickly realizing that building capable AI agents is only part of the challenge, operating them reliably at scale is the harder problem," said Umesh Padval, Managing Partner, Seligman Ventures. "Modiqo is building a critical foundational AI infrastructure layer that enables teams to deploy AI workflows reliably at a fraction of the token cost. I am excited to partner with Chetan again to build a successful company."

"Today's AI agents are impressive in the demo and unreliable in production," said Joseph Ruscio, General Partner at Heavybit. "The deeper problem isn't agent capability — it's that every agent run is effectively a one-off chat log rather than an artifact that can be proven and iterated on. Teams pay the same rediscovery tax over and over, and the abstractions emerging around them weren't built to survive change. Modiqo's Rote captures what worked the first time and turns it into deterministic code — cutting token usage, reserving inference for the parts that genuinely need it, and reining in the context bloat plaguing today's agent stacks. Chetan and his team are building the execution layer agents need to graduate from experiment to production infrastructure, and Heavybit is proud to back them from Day 0."

"Every serious team running agents is hitting the same wall: reliability, cost, and reproducibility," said Jean Sini, founding partner at Irregular Expressions. "Modiqo is the first team I've seen attack all three at the execution layer rather than the prompt layer."

To learn more and request a demo, please visit: https://www.modiqo.ai/

About Modiqo

Modiqo is building the infrastructure layer for reliable AI agent workflows. Its platform, Rote, enables teams to move beyond one-off success by turning working executions into reusable, repeatable processes. Designed for organizations deploying AI across real-world operations, Modiqo helps teams reduce manual rework, improve consistency, and scale workflows with confidence.

SOURCE Modiqo