Modirum Platforms Announces Strategic Transformation: Unified Organization and Regional Units to Drive Growth

HELSINKI, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modirum Platforms, a leading European provider of deep-tech platforms for critical infrastructure and secure communications, announces a major strategic transformation to unify its operations and accelerate growth.

Unified organization following the completion of three strategic acquisitions

Regional business units and general managers to drive growth

Positioned as EMEA leader in enterprise software in protecting and optimizing critical infrastructure of governments and industry

Operating as One – Strategy as the Driving Force

Since completing three strategic acquisitions between 2024 and 2025, Modirum Platforms has operated as several separate entities and business areas. By integrating into a single, unified company, we now leverage shared expertise, resources, and platforms. This transformation is guided by a bold vision and a strategy-first approach, positioning Modirum Platforms as the EMEA leader in enterprise software for protecting and optimizing critical infrastructure of governments and industry.

"The move to a unified organization is a logical next step in Modirum Platforms' evolution. This shift enables a significant increase in commercial resources, now operating as one company, stronger, more competitive platforms and R&D pipelines, systematic growth, and greater value to customers," says Tero Silvola, CEO of Modirum Platforms.

Regional Business Units and New Organization

Effective January 1, 2026, Modirum Platforms will operate through regional business units, each led by a General Manager. All delivery personnel will belong to a global delivery unit, further enhancing flexibility and scalability. The regions include Nordics, Americas, Brazil, Central Europe, South & East Europe, and Middle East.

"Customers have been clear: being closer matters. Organizing around markets and clients rather than product lines, will equip us to serve all customers to the best of our ability. A local presence is essential to safeguard societies and optimize critical services," says Sami Honkaniemi, COO of Modirum Platforms.

New appointments

Modirum Platforms announces the following new appointments as part of the organizational restructuring.

Executive Leadership:

Sami Honkaniemi – Chief Operating Officer, responsible for operational execution of strategy, customer processes, and driving growth opportunities.

– Chief Operating Officer, responsible for operational execution of strategy, customer processes, and driving growth opportunities. Jukka Koskenkanto – Chief Solution Strategist, leading Research Lab, identifying and building new solutions, and overseeing strategic lighthouse initiatives and partnerships. Also, Director of Product Management, M Orbit.

Regional General Managers:

Evelina Georgieva – GM, Central Europe

– GM, Central Europe Risto Kolev – GM, South & East Europe, and Manager, Macedonian Office

– GM, South & East Europe, and Manager, Macedonian Office Petri Anttila – GM, Nordics

– GM, Nordics Filip Petkov – GM, Middle East, and Manager, Dubai Office

– GM, Middle East, and Manager, Dubai Office Marcos Daniel – GM, Brazil

Global Delivery:

Dr. Maged Shoukry – Senior VP, Global Delivery, overseeing all delivery operations and global capacity management.

– Senior VP, Global Delivery, overseeing all delivery operations and global capacity management. Menche Galapcheva Jankova – VP, Global Managed Services and Support, responsible for unifying managed services and managing customer support and maintenance across all regions.

– VP, Global Managed Services and Support, responsible for unifying managed services and managing customer support and maintenance across all regions. Toni Heiniö – Director, Microsoft Technology Services

– Director, Microsoft Technology Services Josif Plackoski – Director, Cross-Technology Services

– Director, Cross-Technology Services Damien Henry-Biabaud – Director of Product Delivery, M Coremote

– Director of Product Delivery, M Coremote Jane Stanojovski – Director of Product Delivery, M Telecom

Product Management & Development:

Jarno Taskinen – Director of Product Management, M Coremote

– Director of Product Management, M Coremote Nayle Koceva – Director of Product Management, M Telecom

Looking Ahead

This strategic transformation marks a new era for Modirum Platforms. By operating as one, the company is better positioned to deliver value to customers, drive innovation, and achieve its ambitious growth targets. The unified organization, regional focus, and strategy-driven approach will ensure Modirum Platforms remains at the forefront of intelligent security solutions, protecting critical infrastructure and enabling safer societies.

Media Contacts

Tero Silvola,

CEO, Modirum Platforms Email: [email protected]



Sami Honkaniemi,

COO, Modirum Platforms Email: [email protected]

