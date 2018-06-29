Modis and Formula E Recognize Behind-the-Scenes Talent that Powers Electric Racing

In kicking off the partnership, Modis worked with Formula E to develop the role of the Innovation Manager, a new internship experience working alongside Formula E's Head of Technology, Eric Ernst. Following Modis' global search for the Innovation Manager, one talented person will earn the opportunity to help design, implement and oversee a new software platform for the series in time for the first race of the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship. Innovators can still apply here through July 1, 2018.

To underline the major role and talent of Formula E engineers within electric street racing, Modis also launched a Formula E talent recognition initiative, the inaugural Modis Engineer of the Year Award. Each Formula E team was able to nominate one outstanding engineer for this official award. A Global Board of Formula E experts will serve as a jury and determine the winner.

The Innovation Manager and Engineer of the Year will be announced during the 2017/18 ABB FIA Formula E Championship season finale double-header weekend at the Qatar Airways New York City E-Prix. The races will take place in Red Hook, Brooklyn, on July 14 and 15, after 10 rounds in some of the world's leading cities over the last seven months. Ten teams including manufacturers such as Audi, Renault and Jaguar take part, alongside drivers such as Nelson Piquet, Sebastien Buemi and reigning champion Lucas di Grassi.

"As the Official Innovation Partner of Formula E, Modis is proud to highlight not only the technology and engineering efforts that go into powering an electric racing team, but also the expert talent who make it possible," said Trent Beekman, president of recruitment solutions at Modis. "We look forward to recognizing the Innovation Manager and Engineer of the Year, as we celebrate the Formula E race champion."

"The Innovation Manager and Engineer of the Year initiatives are important platforms for appreciating engineering and IT talent and their role in driving progress in electric vehicle technology and across industries around the world," added Ger Doyle, president of enterprise solutions at Modis. "We work with thousands of technology and engineering experts every day, and we see our partnership with Formula E as a unique opportunity to advance these important professions and educate others about exciting and rewarding careers in these fields."

About Modis

As global leader in professional solutions for IT, engineering and life sciences, Modis is designed to deliver agile end-to-end solutions for its customers, including professional staffing and consulting, project services, managed services, customized solutions, and outsourcing projects. Part of the world's leading HR solutions partner, the Adecco Group, Modis empowers its associates, consultants, clients and candidates to connect smarter in a rapidly changing world of work through technology, innovation and international expertise. Modis is the only global brand of this kind, engaging some 35,000 associates and consultants and serving more than 6,000 customers in 18 countries worldwide. The Modis network of 20 centers of excellence and delivery centers offers customers the opportunity to benefit from best practices in their industries as well as access to the Adecco Group's resources, experience and expert network in 60 territories. Modis offers candidates an unrivalled, diverse portfolio of projects and career development opportunities with the flexibility and security they need to thrive.

About the ABB FIA Formula E Championship:

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is the electric street racing series and the world's first fully-electric international single-seater category in motorsport. Formula E brings electrifying wheel-to-wheel action to some of the world's leading cities, racing against the backdrop of iconic skylines such as New York, Hong Kong, Paris and Rome.

The inaugural season of Formula E sparked into life in September 2014 around the grounds of the Olympic Park in Beijing. The fourth edition of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship will see 10 teams and 20 drivers compete in 10 cities spanning five continents in the fight to be crowned champion. Hong Kong hosted the season-opener over the course of two days on December 2 & 3, with the championship coming to a close in New York in July.

Formula E is more than just a race to be the best - it's a competitive platform to test and develop road relevant technologies, helping refine the design and functionality of electric vehicle components and speeding-up the transition and uptake of clean transportation on a global scale.

For this season, more manufacturers have joined the electric revolution with reigning champion Lucas di Grassi looking to defend his title for the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler team. More big-name manufacturers have also committed to race in Formula E - including BMW and Nissan in tandem with the new-look car and battery in season five, along with Mercedes-Benz and Porsche who also plan to join the following year.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modis-and-formula-e-recognize-behind-the-scenes-talent-that-powers-electric-racing-300674791.html

SOURCE Modis