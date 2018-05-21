Modis And Formula E Search For Innovation Manager

The task of the Innovation Manager is not for the faint-hearted. Under the mentorship of the Head of Technology at Formula E, Eric Ernst, he or she will design, implement and oversee a whole new software platform for the series in time for the first race of the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

To find the next innovator in technology, Formula E and Modis launched the Innovation Manager Challenge at the BMW i Berlin E-Prix (May 19). The partners are particularly keen to hear from self-starters, drivers of change, problem solvers, and great communicators with at least a basic knowledge of computer science.

Innovators who think they have what it takes to excel in the world of e-mobility in a competitive platform can apply before July 1 via the Modis website at modis.com/innovation-manager.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an innovator to shine in the highly competitive world of e-racing and technology," said Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group – the parent group of Modis and the world's leading HR solutions partner. "Talent and technology make for a powerful combination in the world of work, and we can't wait to see how the winner will help to take Formula E to the next level."

Applicants will be put through their paces with exciting Formula E driver and engineer tests that are designed to measure numerical aptitude, logical thinking and behavior heuristics. A shortlist of promising candidates will then be invited to participate in an interview stage.

The winner will be announced on July 14 and will get to work on September 1, with six months to develop and implement software that will manage official championship events. The internship will involve interaction with teams all over the world and hands-on competition experience at two races to oversee the implementation of the software.

"It's great to partner with Modis on this particularly exciting initiative. I'm fully supportive of finding the next generation of new talent and it's fitting to collaborate with Formula E - the most competitive and accessible platform for innovation and advances in technology currently. I look forward to meeting the applicants and welcoming them to the electric revolution," said Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E.

"Every role in Formula E demands a mix of smart talent and technological know-how - and the Innovation Manager Challenge will be no different. I think this is a great opportunity for anyone starting his/her career in motorsport," added Nick Heidfeld, driver of the Mahindra Formula E team.

Stay tuned on www.modis.com to explore opportunities to dive into the world of Formula E and Modis.

About Modis

As global leader in professional solutions for IT, engineering and life sciences, Modis is designed to deliver agile end-to-end solutions for its customers, including professional staffing and consulting, project services, managed services, customized solutions, and outsourcing projects. Part of the world's leading HR solutions partner, the Adecco Group, Modis empowers its associates, consultants, clients and candidates to connect smarter in a rapidly changing world of work through technology, innovation and international expertise. Modis is the only global brand of this kind, engaging some 35,000 associates and consultants and serving more than 6,000 customers in 18 countries worldwide. The Modis network of 20 centers of excellence and delivery centers offers customers the opportunity to benefit from best practices in their industries as well as access to the Adecco Group's resources, experience and expert network in 60 territories. Modis offers candidates an unrivalled, diverse portfolio of projects and career development opportunities with the flexibility and security they need to thrive.

About the ABB FIA Formula E Championship

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is the electric street racing series and the world's first fully-electric international single-seater category in motorsport. Formula E brings electrifying wheel-to-wheel action to some of the world's leading cities, racing against the backdrop of iconic skylines such as New York, Hong Kong, Paris and Rome.

The inaugural season of Formula E sparked into life in September 2014 around the grounds of the Olympic Park in Beijing. The fourth edition of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship will see 10 teams and 20 drivers compete in 10 cities spanning five continents in the fight to be crowned champion. Hong Kong hosted the season-opener over the course of two days on December 2 & 3, with the championship coming to a close in New York in July. Formula E is more than just a race to be the best - it's a competitive platform to test and develop road relevant technologies, helping refine the design and functionality of electric vehicle components and speeding-up the transition and uptake of clean transportation on a global scale.

For this season, more manufacturers have joined the electric revolution with reigning champion Lucas di Grassi looking to defend his title for the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler team. More big-name manufacturers have also committed to race in Formula E - including BMW and Nissan in tandem with the new-look car and battery in season five, along with Mercedes-Benz and Porsche who also plan to join the following year.

