Modis and ValGenesis Partner to Bring Best-in-Class Digital Commissioning & Qualification Validation Processes to the Italian Pharmaceutical Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modis, a pioneer in the Smart Industry and a specialist company of The Adecco Group offering cross-industry expertise in IT and digital engineering, and ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management software, have partnered to deliver customers in Italy industry-leading solutions through best-in-class pharma expertise in validation processes.

ValGenesis is the industry innovator of paperless validation, and the inventor of ValGenesis VLMS, the industry's first, proven, 100% paperless validation lifecycle management solution. Available in six languages and used in hundreds of sites worldwide, ValGenesis VLMS enables new levels of collaboration, data integrity, risk management and compliance with validation lifecycle management processes.

In this partnership, Modis offers its technical expertise for the implementation and management of tools developed by ValGenesis, bringing the company closer to clients in the life sciences sector in Italy. By combining Modis' expertise with ValGenesis' validation lifecycle management solutions, pharma companies can implement their digitization plans in accordance with the guidelines of Industry 4.0 and MISE. Through ValGenesis VLMS, Modis can deliver new levels of digital collaboration, data integrity, risk management and compliance with validation lifecycle processes to help pharma companies bring their products to market faster.

"Digitization of validation processes and workflow automation is crucial for global, compliance-focused life sciences and pharma companies to meet stringent regulatory requirements," says Dr. Siva Samy, CEO & Chief Product Strategist of ValGenesis, Inc. "Our fit-for-purpose platform has resulted in significant cost and time efficiencies in the validation processes of over 30 of the top 50 global life sciences companies. We are thrilled to partner with Modis and aggressively pursue our vision of empowering even more companies to achieve their digital validation goals," he stated.

"The pharma and life sciences sectors are currently experiencing a strong boom. In order to tackle the new challenges that the industry is facing, it is crucial to make use of all the tools made available by digitalization," says Roberto Mansolillo, Managing Director of Modis in Italy. "Our partnership with ValGenesis, an innovative partnership in Italy, is designed to provide companies with the right tools and skills to streamline processes, reduce resource wastage, and enhance the human factor, putting people at the core," he stated.

About Modis

In the converging world of IT and engineering, Modis pioneers smart industry and delivers cross-industry IT and digital engineering expertise to accelerate innovation and digital transformation. By combining a unique service offering of Tech Consulting, Tech Talent Services and Tech Academy solutions, Modis enables businesses to progress, scale and perform.

Modis has a global footprint with 30,000+ consultants in over 20 countries focused on Cognitive Technologies, Digital Transformation, Cloud & Infrastructure, Smart Ecosystem, and Industry 4.0 across the key sectors of Life Sciences & Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Environmental & Energy, Software, Internet & Communication, Financial Services, and Industrial Manufacturing. Modis is part of the Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions company and a Fortune Global 500 company.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

