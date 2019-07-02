Modis Announces Partnerships with Women in Technology International and Project Lead The Way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modis, a leader in IT and engineering workforce solutions, announced two new partnerships with Women in Technology International (WITI) and Project Lead The Way (PLTW). These partnerships reflect Modis' continued focus on enriching diversity and inclusion efforts within the organization and across the industries it serves.

With a global reach of over 2 million, WITI, alongside its powerful affiliates, serves as a platform that helps women advance by providing connections, resources and opportunities in the technology industry. With this partnership, Modis employees will have access to networking opportunities, a series of national conferences and regional events, educational webinars, publications and much more.

"Not only are we committed to making strides in diversity and inclusion within the IT and engineering fields, but internally as well," said Ger Doyle, president of Modis U.S. "With these partnerships, we look forward to supporting women inside and outside of Modis throughout every step of their career."

Modis' partnership with PLTW also speaks to this commitment while simultaneously addressing the need to build up talent pipelines. PLTW is dedicated to inspiring students and transforming the teaching experience in the areas of computer science, engineering and biomedical science. Through this partnership, Modis will participate in PLTW's School Grant Program – enabling high school students in underserved school districts to develop and apply in-demand, transportable skills by exploring real-world challenges.

These partnerships also align with Modis' ongoing relationship with General Assembly, through the Modis Academy: a strategic training program aimed at preparing candidates with the right foundation and skill set to pursue a career in computer science and software development. Those who graduate from this program have access to a network of more than 4,000 employers across industries, sizes and regions.

"Candidates from a diverse background bring to the table a new way of thinking and innovation," added Doyle. "We're passionate about fostering these types of partnerships, as our industry is faced with solving new challenges each and every day."

Through the formation of an employee-based culture committee two years ago, Modis has implemented internal ventures to promote diversity within the organization, as well as across technology and engineering sectors. The partnerships with WITI and PLTW are the result of these efforts, as Modis looks to transform the industry by creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce in the U.S.

Learn more about Modis' diversity and inclusion initiatives here. For more information on WITI and PLTW, visit witi.com or pltw.org.

About Modis

Making smarter connections in a global community. At Modis, we connect the smartest people and brightest businesses to the opportunities they need to thrive. We draw on our market knowledge to collaborate effectively with small, medium and large enterprises all around the world, and to deliver Engineering and IT specialists at a local and global level. We're proud to be part of The Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions provider with more than 33,000 employees and a network of over 5,000 branches in more than 60 countries and territories around the world.

About WITI

WITI (Women in Technology International) is committed to empowering innovators, inspiring future generations and building inclusive cultures, worldwide. WITI is redefining the way women and men collaborate to drive innovation and business growth and is helping corporate partners create and foster gender inclusive cultures. A leading authority of women in technology and business, WITI has been advocating and recognizing women's contributions in the industry for more than 30 years. The organization delivers leading edge programs and platforms for individuals and companies — designed to empower professionals, boost competitiveness and cultivate partnerships, globally.

WITI's ecosystem includes more than three million professionals, 60 networks and 300 partners, worldwide. To learn more, please visit: www.witi.com

About PLTW

Project Lead The Way (PLTW) is a nonprofit organization that provides a transformative learning experience for PreK-12 students and teachers across the U.S. PLTW empowers students to develop in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills through pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science. PLTW's teacher training and resources support teachers as they engage their students in real-world learning. Approximately 11,500 elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs. For more information on Project Lead The Way, pltw.org.

SOURCE Modis

Related Links

https://www.modis.com/en-us/

