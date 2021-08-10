Modis Appoints George Fenn as Head of Modis in the U.S. and Canada

Modis Continues Commitment to Engineer A Smarter Future with Strategic Hire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modis, a global leader in the converging worlds of IT and engineering, recently announced the appointment of George Fenn as Head of Modis North America. Fenn assumed his new role on July 5, 2021, and will report to Jan Gupta, Modis President.

Fenn is a tenured leader at the intersection of technology services and consulting. With over 22 years' experience across a range of sectors, he has demonstrated success in positioning businesses as global market leaders, driving revenue enhancement for large scale businesses and building and retaining high performing teams. He is inspired by the power of disruptive digital strategies to better connect with customers, optimize their operations and empower their employees.

"George has an impressive track record in driving strategic growth and innovation," said Jan Gupta, Modis President. "His people-centric mindset and ability to drive digital and cultural transformation makes him well-suited to lead this organization in North America. I am looking forward to his continued success as we look towards a smart and sustainable tomorrow."

Modis offers the expertise and network of professionals across IT and engineering, enabling businesses to succeed in a world of work where technology drives constant change. In his new role, Fenn will ensure the company is strategically positioned as leaders in delivering cross-industry expertise in technology and digital engineering consulting, talent services and skilling to its customers.

"Modis has a clear focus on becoming a leading enabler of smart industry in North America and across the globe," said Fenn. "I look forward to working with our expert team at Modis to accelerate our transformation story and deliver a unique value proposition to our customers."

To learn more about how Modis is engineering a smarter future, visit www.modis.com.

About Modis

In the converging world of IT and engineering, Modis pioneers smart industry.

Modis delivers cross-industry IT and digital engineering expertise to accelerate innovation and digital transformation. By combining a unique service offering of Tech Consulting, Tech Talent Services and Tech Academy solutions Modis enables businesses to progress, scale and perform.

Modis has a global footprint with 30,000+ consultants in over 20 countries focused on Cognitive Technologies, Digital Transformation, Cloud & Infrastructure, Smart Ecosystem, and Industry 4.0 across the key sectors of Automotive & Transportation, Environmental & Energy, Software, Internet & Communication, Financial Services and Industrial Manufacturing.

Modis is part of the Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company and a Fortune Global 500 company.

www.modis.com

