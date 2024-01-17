MODIS Dental Partners With World-Class Super General Practice, Innovative Dental of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MODIS Dental Partners proudly announces the acquisition of Innovative Dental of Springfield, a distinguished super general practice led by the visionary Dr. Grant and Lauren Olson. Celebrated for its advanced clinical services and pioneering patient experience, Innovative Dental is a leader in transformative procedures, including dental implants, full smile restorations, orthodontics, and cosmetic dentistry.

Innovative Dental's reputation for excellence is underscored by its exceptional patient care and cutting-edge experience. From state-of-the-art facilities to a world-class team, Innovative Dental consistently delivers a beautiful, comfortable, and trustworthy dental experience resonating with patients throughout their oral health journey. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the MODIS partnership community, uniting Innovative's commitment to superior patient care with MODIS' novel approach to advancing the dental profession.

Dan Davis, Managing Director of Thurston Group, comments on the partnership: "In joining forces with Innovative Dental, MODIS Dental Partners welcomes a pivotal collaboration that exemplifies the evolution of dentistry at the foundation of the platform. The combined expertise of both teams promises to redefine patient care standards and contribute to the progressive growth of the dental profession. We are excited about the shared vision and commitment to innovation that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on our community and the dental landscape at large."

Dr. Grant Olson, a respected innovator both clinically and in patient experience, expresses his excitement about the collaboration: "Joining the MODIS family aligns with our growth-oriented approach and commitment to providing a remarkable dental experience. I am thrilled about the future as we set a new standard in patient care together and for my team to share our experience with our new community."

Founding MODIS partner, Dr. Michael A. Pikos, expresses his excitement in welcoming Dr. Olson and his team to the community, stating, "I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Olson and the Innovative Dental team to our platform. We are embarking on a journey together, fueled by a passion for learning and a shared vision for advancing patient care. The Olsons' commitment to innovation and exceptional patient care will undoubtedly strengthen our community, making us collectively stronger."

Pete Wong, CEO of MODIS Dental Partners, recognizes the significance of the partnership with Innovative Dental and the Olsons: "Grant and Lauren Olson are true innovators changing how patients experience dental care. Their growth-oriented approach and remarkable team will be monumental in reaching our goal of establishing a new standard in patient care. We warmly welcome them to the MODIS family."

The MODIS team eagerly looks forward to contributing to continued evolution and innovation alongside The Olson's and their exceptional team in the Springfield community. Additionally, MODIS is excited to integrate the experience and culture of Innovative Dental into the broader MODIS partner community.

MODIS Dental Partners is dedicated to creating an exceptional community of dental partners who prioritize unparalleled patient care. By uniting a deep focus on implantology, growth-driven support, a premier training institute, collaborative and elite network of partners, and proven partnership model, MODIS ignites growth within partner practices while positively impacting patients' lives, one smile at a time. Please visit www.MODISdental.com for more information.

