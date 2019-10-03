Modis Honored for Best Work-Based Learning Program in U.S. Staffing Industry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modis, global leader in professional solutions for IT, engineering and life sciences, was honored with a 2019 American Staffing Association Elevate Award. This national awards program recognizes the most innovative and effective work-based learning programs designed specifically for temporary and contract employees. Modis—a leading brand of the Adecco Group—won the ASA Elevate Award for the $100 million+ in annual sales category.

Modis was honored for its Modis Academy, which is a strategic training and upskilling program aimed at equipping candidates with the right foundation and technical know-how to pursue a career in software engineering, data science or UX design. The program, in partnership with global education provider General Assembly, offers candidates the opportunity to flex their talents and expand their skillsets—from recent college graduates to working professionals. Modis identifies candidates for the program, covers the cost of education, and then aims to place graduates at jobs within their network of employers across industries, sizes and regions, from Fortune 500s to startups. This enables graduates to build a career using their new skills and simultaneously develops a pipeline of talent with the expertise to take on some of the most in-demand jobs today.

"We are so pleased to be receiving this recognition from the industry because we believe Modis Academy is a critical model for creating a more sustainable future for workers and businesses alike," said Ger Doyle, president of Modis in the U.S. "As the rise in competition for tech talent continues, we're helping to cultivate a new generation of employees who can harness those endless opportunities."

The Modis Academy program has three education tracks powered by General Assembly's world-class network of instructors. One is an immersive, full-time program on campus for 12 weeks. The second is a 24-week, part-time option that covers the same content as the immersive training but is offered over an extended period of nights and weekends. Both of the full- and part-time tracks are designed for people who may have a minimal to entry-level background in computer science experience or for professionals looking to grow or change careers. The third education track is an accelerated option over the course of one or two weeks, designed for experienced computer science professionals who are looking to gain new skills in focused areas.

About Modis

As global leader in professional solutions for IT, engineering and life sciences, Modis is designed to deliver agile end-to-end solutions for its customers, including professional staffing and consulting, project services, managed services, customized solutions, and outsourcing projects. Part of the world 's leading HR solutions partner, the Adecco Group, Modis empowers its associates, consultants, clients and candidates to connect smarter in a rapidly changing world of work through technology, innovation and international expertise. Modis is the only global brand of this kind, engaging some 35,000 associates and consultants and serving more than 6,000 customers in 18 countries worldwide. The Modis network of 20 centers of excellence and delivery centers offers customers the opportunity to benefit from best practices in their industries as well as access to the Adecco Group's resources, experience and expert network in 60 territories. Modis offers candidates an unrivalled, diverse portfolio of projects and career development opportunities with the flexibility and security they need to thrive.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.

