Modis positioned as Leader on both US IT Staffing and US Staffing PEAK Matrix® reports from Everest Group

"Modis' niche capabilities in the IT domain, along with its strong focus on leveraging technology and data analytics in the staffing process chain have set it apart from the competition," said Priyanka Mitra, Practice Director, Everest Group. "The company has made astute investments in its technology and in developing industry-leading learning and upskilling services for associates. As a result of these aspects, Modis has emerged as a Leader in Everest Group's US IT Contingent Workforce (Staffing) Provider PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021."

As a pioneer in the smart industry, Modis' forward-looking strategy supports its clients' full spectrum of IT and engineering needs through Tech Consulting, Tech Talent Services and Tech Academy service offerings. Tech Consulting delivers value added end-to-end solutions by leveraging technology and digital engineering expertise across industries. Tech Talent Services offer flexible and scalable talent to realize mission-critical technology and digital engineering projects. Modis Tech Academy has developed its own ecosystem of learning services in STEM and Smart Industry-related fields to upskill and reskill technology professionals.

Modis focuses its expertise in Cognitive Technologies, Digital Transformation, Cloud & Infrastructure, Smart Ecosystem, and Industry 4.0 across the key sectors of Automotive & Transportation, Environmental & Energy, Software, Internet & Communication, Financial Services and Industrial Manufacturing.

"Through committed investments and execution, Modis has accelerated value creation for customers with access to critical talent, technology and skilling solutions," said Jonathan Grosso, Head of US Enterprise, Modis. "Recognition as a market leader from Everest Group highlights the market impact Modis is achieving for customers and validates Modis' strategic vision to increase value for customer in the US and across the world."

In the converging world of IT and engineering, Modis pioneers smart industry.

Modis is part of the Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions company and a Fortune Global 500 company.

