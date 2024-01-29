Modives Automates Aggravating and Time-Consuming Insurance Verification Process for Auto Industry with CheckMy Driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureTech Modives, the industry's leading insurance verification and monitoring solution, today announced the launch of its application for the auto space, CheckMy Driver.

Built for auto dealerships, service centers, rideshare, and auto rentals, CheckMy Driver's real-time, automated insurance verification system reduces transaction time while improving data security compliance. According to research by the London School of Economics, that time savings can improve customer satisfaction by more than 12 points.

"We received an incredible response to our CheckMy Resident launch last year; now we're excited to bring our best-in-class insurance verification system to auto," said Modives CEO and Founder Frederick Waite. "CheckMy Driver removes wasted time and aggravation from the process, using technologies like AI to ensure a driver's insurance is active and adequate, creating transparency during auto transactions."

Through its research, Modives discovered that manual insurance verification tends to take at least 15 minutes for dealerships and rental companies to conduct, and that's assuming the verification is done properly. Often, shortcuts are taken that allow for unverified proof or non-compliant actions, risking substantial losses and fines for dealerships, rental companies, and service centers.

"CheckMy Driver is a great time saver, but even more importantly, it protects against compliance violations," said Modives Chief Revenue Officer Darin Yeomans. "With increased scrutiny from the FTC and the current safeguard act, dealerships face heightened liability when it comes to protecting consumer data. CheckMy Driver checks that box, removing those concerns from auto transactions."

The Modives team will unveil further details about Check My Driver at the 2024 NADA Show in Las Vegas, Feb. 1-4. To schedule a meeting with our team at the show, please visit Modives.com/NADA.

About Modives

Modives makes insurance verification and monitoring easy during auto and property transactions for life events, reducing time, cost, and risk for its partners while creating a better customer experience. Through its patent-pending technology, Modives creates an automated, real-time process, verifying that insurance is active and adequate, creating transparency, and providing risk mitigation solutions. For more information or for press inquiries, please contact [email protected] or visit Modives.com.

Media Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma!

503-816-2474

372074@email4pr.com

SOURCE Modives