Modlily Releases First Q2 Consumer Behavior Report, Brings Focus to Female Swimwear Trends

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modlily has released its inaugural consumer behavior report for Q2 2024. Drawing on survey data from over 50,000 customers, the report emphasizes on the swimwear preferences of middle-aged female consumers.

Modlily was founded on the vision to empower people worldwide in buying and selling online. The company serves customers from many countries and regions around the world, aiming to deliver products quickly and safely on a global scale.

Young women's fashion is getting more attention while the middle-aged women's clothing sector is often overlooked by the public. Modlily's quarterly report is designed to provide fashion trend insights to a broader customer base, empowering them to make informed shopping decisions.

Key findings indicate that tolerance, comfort, and a good fit are the top priorities for customers when they purchase swimwear. The majority of customers (70 percent) purchase swimwear for beach and vacation activities, and about 70 percent of customers choose tankinis over bikinis and one-piece swimwear. Additionally, among those who choose bikinis, 60 percent choose the triangle cup style. Other findings reveal that the most popular holiday themed swimsuit of Modlily is the Flag Day theme swimsuit, blue is the most popular color, and plants and flowers are the more popular patterns.

"This is our first time we have shared sales information with the public, and we hope this data will inspire consumers in their style choices and suitability for various occasions." said Kourtney Ballinger, Marketing Manager of Modlily.

Modlily is dedicated to advancing middle-aged women's apparel sector. Looking ahead, the brand plans to expand its operations by initiating offline channels. This strategy is designed to shorten the distance to customers and listen to their voices.

For more information regarding the consumer behavior report, please visit

https://www.modlily.com/blog/modlily-q2-consumer-behavior-report-swimwear-shopping-preferences-of-30+-b376/

About Modlily

Modlily, a brand dedicated to middle-aged women, is committed to offering fashion solutions for women of all body types, skin tones. Since its establishment, the brand has adhered to independent design and secured copyright protection for various designs, fabrics, and patterns. Our product styles and quality have been widely recognized by consumers. Modlily is more than just a fashion brand – we believe every woman deserves to feel confident, comfortable, and beautiful, regardless of age, shape, or size. Our mission is to provide high-quality, affordable, fashionable apparel that inspires women to take control of their lives and unleash their inner strength daily.

Follow Modlily on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Modlily