ModRetro and SEACOMP Launch Assembly Line in Mexico

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ModRetro, creator of heirloom-quality electronic devices, is proud to announce the official launch of its new assembly line in Mexico, in partnership with SEACOMP. Faced with high demand for its Chromatic console this holiday season, the company has created a nearshore manufacturing facility to meet shipping expectations for the popular device, the first reference grade console compatible with classic game cartridges.

The Chromatic, meticulously designed and engineered at ModRetro's headquarters in Carlsbad, California, has garnered a high volume of preorders due to its combination of nostalgic design, precision engineering, and reference quality components. This Mexico-based facility, located just hours away from their HQ, enables seamless collaboration and quality control, ensuring that each unit meets ModRetro's exacting standards.

Key Highlights:

Strategic Manufacturing Partnership:

Partnering with SEACOMP, an expert multi-national electronics manufacturer, ModRetro has established a start-of-the-art assembly line in Mexico. This collaboration ensures adequate production capacity to meet strong demand from consumers for the device's Christmas launch.

Design and Quality: Designed in Carlsbad and now manufactured in Mexico, the Chromatic exemplifies ModRetro's dedication to blending nostalgic charm with modern engineering. The close proximity of this manufacturing facility allows for rigorous quality assurance and streamlined operations.

Local Manufacturing and Quality Assurance:

Torin Herndon, CEO of ModRetro, commented on the importance of local manufacturing:

"This partnership with SEACOMP allows us to maintain close oversight and rigorous quality assurance. Being able to visit the factory at a moment's notice ensures we are able to maintain the high standards our customers expect. SEACOMP's proximity to our logistics partners will also lead to shortened delivery times and better customer service compared to manufacturing overseas."

Michael Szymanski, CEO of SEACOMP, added, "Our work with ModRetro speaks to the many benefits of nearshoring manufacturing operations. With our Tijuana manufacturing facility close to our North American customers, we can travel together to see their product being built in person and rapidly iterate through direct and frequent collaboration. This proximity allows us to work with our partners to respond quickly to market demands."

Supply Chain Resilience: By expanding manufacturing to Mexico, ModRetro strengthens its supply chain resilience, reducing lead times and enhancing the ability to meet market demand swiftly. This move positions ModRetro to deliver the Chromatic to eager customers for the holiday season.

Meeting Market Demand: The Chromatic has seen strong demand, driven by its unique appeal to both retro gaming enthusiasts and a new generation of gamers. Partnering with SEACOMP ensures that ModRetro can meet this demand, providing a seamless and timely shopping experience for consumers.

Viral Success and Retail Expansion: The Chromatic's popularity has been bolstered by viral social media exposure. Additionally, ModRetro is preparing for a nationwide launch with a major retailer, further solidifying its market presence.

ModRetro's innovative approach and dedication to quality have resonated deeply with consumers, driving the brand's growth. The expansion to Mexico with SEACOMP marks a significant milestone in ModRetro's journey, ensuring that the Chromatic remains available in large numbers over the holiday season.

