ModSock Is Now Cute But Crazy -- Giving 1% Of Sales To Support Mental Health

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the prominent novelty sock retailer ModSock announced it became Cute But Crazy at https://crazysocks.com, a change that not only includes a new name and website domain, but also a commitment to use the "crazy socks" it sells to fight stigma and raise funds for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).

Rainbow-striped knee socks are modeled by a trapeze performer for sock retailer Cute But Crazy, online at https://crazysocks.com.

The Bellingham, Wash. business is giving 1% of all product sales to the organization in perpetuity, making the official announcement of its rebrand in May to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month. The company, set to celebrate 10 years of business this November, sells novelty socks worldwide from its Cornwall Ave. storefront.

Part of Cute But Crazy's effort to destigmatize mental illness is through its reclamation of the word "crazy" in its new brand's messaging. On its website, the company acknowledges it is a word that has been used pejoratively against everyone from people suffering with mental illnesses to people who fight for change and justice, and even to strong women who lean in and speak up.

"'Crazy' is the word most often used to describe the fun, colorful socks we sell," said owner Urania Shaklee. "But it's also a word with an uneasy, complicated history. I've been called 'crazy' more than once and it wasn't meant as a compliment."

The company says it is time to reclaim "crazy" from a harmful word into one that inspires delight, pointing out that the earliest meaning had nothing to do with mental state, but meant simply cracked or broken, a meaning that persists in art like "crazed" crackle-glazed pottery and the sewing of "crazy quilts" that utilize fabric scraps to create irregular yet wildly beautiful designs. With more than 1,500 different fun socks on display, Cute But Crazy's own product showroom is reminiscent of colorful patchwork.

The company's new logo shows a magician's hat with rainbow-stripe sock-clad feet poking up like rabbit ears to convey the whimsical, magical energy of the brand. Their website has a refreshed aesthetic that includes plenty of pink, rainbows and bold black and white. It now utilizes enhanced search and browse options that don't require customers to sort by gender. Staff created a retinue of quirky sock puppets to spread awareness on social media of the Cute But Crazy brand through memes and videos.

As part of their new partnership with NAMI, Cute But Crazy has made a pledge to operate as a Stigma-Free workplace where employees feel safe and supported to express their feelings, utilize paid leave for mental health days and access quality mental health services through their insurance plan, among other provisions.

Founded in 1979, NAMI provides support for people living with mental health conditions and educates the public to help destigmatize mental illness.

Contact:

Urania Shaklee

Owner

Cute But Crazy

360-746-6255 x666

[email protected]

www.crazysocks.com

SOURCE Cute But Crazy