ModSpace Announces Expanded Refurbishing and Manufacturing Capabilities

The Utah and Pennsylvania facilities give ModSpace greater control over the production process and delivers greater speed, certainty and simplicity for their customers. ModSpace will use these facilities to refurbish its existing fleet, build new products to expand its leasing fleet and serve customers who want to design, build and purchase custom modular buildings.

"Time is in short supply with our customers and they demand certainty from their suppliers," explains Charles Paquin, ModSpace CEO. "These facilities enable us to simplify the supply chain, act faster, deliver more predictable build schedules and put customers in a better position of control."

Paquin was quick to emphasize the value and importance of the company's existing manufacturing partners. "Our history has been to produce buildings through third-party providers. But that pool of providers is shrinking, and we needed more options to serve our customers." The ability to leverage internal as well as external capabilities will enable ModSpace to optimize overall production schedules.

The ModSpace manufacturing facilities in Utah and Pennsylvania will have more than 230,000 square feet of manufacturing space combined and the capacity to produce or refurbish more than 10 units per day.

The facilities will be used to:

Refurbish existing fleet and build new fleet to the latest energy and safety codes while adding features to support occupant productivity

Expand proprietary access to line time for time-sensitive projects

Gain efficiencies of scale in sourcing construction materials

Develop and manufacture differentiated and innovative products

Ensure greater control and predictability of build schedules and guaranteeing accelerated delivery schedules

"Simply-stated, we'll be able to handle more of everything from white-boarding to ribbon-cutting. That's great news for our customers," Paquin added.

About ModSpace

ModSpace is a leading innovator in modular construction and among the largest nationwide providers of mobile offices, classrooms and modular buildings for temporary or permanent use. ModSpace serves a diverse set of customers and markets, including commercial, construction, education, government, healthcare, industrial, energy, retail/franchise and special events through an extensive branch network across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.modspace.com/en/ or http://blog.modspace.com.

