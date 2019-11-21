ModSquad Honored as Gold Winner in 2019 Golden Bridge Awards® for Community Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ModSquad earned the prestigious Gold status in the Golden Bridge Awards® for Community Engagement. The company is the global leader in on-demand digital engagement services. The award singled out ModSquad's outstanding community engagement work with Tourism Ireland . The awards program salutes the world's best organizational performance and services. More than 160 judges from industries worldwide determine the finalists and winners.

Every day ModSquad's experienced professionals called Mods engage and support consumers globally. Tourism Ireland markets the island of Ireland overseas as a holiday destination. ModSquad manages Tourism Ireland's native-language communication in 21 separate markets. The Mods deliver a local authenticity that boosts customer engagement with potential visitors. In 2018, 11.2 million travelers visited Ireland, generating €5.86 billion in revenue. Tourism is Ireland's largest indigenous industry, employing 325,000 people island-wide. ModSquad's authentic customer engagement helps builds strong relationships with those travelers.

"It's an honor to earn a Gold status for the Golden Bridge Award," said Amy Pritchard, CEO and Founder of ModSquad. "It underscores the important role community engagement plays in business performance and growth. This recognition is even sweeter because we love our partnership with Tourism Ireland. It's an honor to help grow their global community. We kindle their interest in Ireland and turn them from enthusiasts into visitors."

