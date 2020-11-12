ModSquad Honored as Gold Winner in 2020 Golden Bridge Awards® for Social Good

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ModSquad earned the prestigious Gold status in the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards® for Best Social Good Campaign, Twitter. The company is the global leader in on-demand digital engagement services. The award singled out ModSquad's outstanding social media engagement work with partner Vali Communications on behalf of client Udderly Smooth. The awards program salutes the world's best organizational performance and services. Judges from a broad spectrum of industries worldwide determine the finalists and winners.

Every day ModSquad's experienced professionals (called "Mods") engage and support consumers globally. ModSquad manages engagement and moderation within the social media channels for Udderly Smooth, a skin care manufacturer. The Mods proposed a plan to identify essential workers who'd shared stories about dry hands due to excess washing during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mods identified potential recipients and reached out to them with words of appreciation and empathy. Over the summer, essential workers were gifted with care packages, generating substantial positive user sentiment.

"We are honored to earn our second consecutive Gold status for the Golden Bridge Award" said Amy Pritchard, CEO and Founder of ModSquad. "It underscores the work our Mods do on behalf of clients. We're delighted that Udderly Smooth and partner Vali Communications were so receptive to the Mods' empathetic initiative that helped and thanked essential workers."

