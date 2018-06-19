ModSquad Named US-Ireland Top 50 Company For The Fourth Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ModSquad, the on-demand digital engagement services company, was recognized at the eleventh annual US-Ireland Top 50 New York-New Belfast Conference. This is the fourth year the company has been recognized as a high-performance business in Ireland and around the world.
ModSquad COO Mike Pinkerton was on hand to receive the award and participate as a panelist in the "Tech Start-Up Shaping the Future" presentation.
"In 2015, our three-year plan was to triple our business with European clients and hire 100 employees in Northern Ireland," said Pinkerton. "We were thrilled to exceed those goals and we're excited to be honored again as a US-Ireland Top 50 company."
The 2018 US-Ireland Top 50 celebrates top-performing companies with a focus on transatlantic operations that are bringing business in Ireland to global heights. Over the years, US-Ireland has recognized movie makers, scientists, tech companies, and engineers for their company's accomplishments in both territories. ModSquad is in good company with Amazon, HBO, Mastercard, and Moet Hennessy, to name a few companies recognized this year.
ModSquad is a global provider of on-demand digital engagement services, known as ModSourcing: outsourcing modernized. We offer expert-level service in customer support, moderation, social media, and community management. Our Mods engage your customers and communities on a personal level across online, mobile, e-commerce, in-game, application, and social media channels. We service clients in 70 countries, with the capacity to respond in 50+ languages and dialects.
