ModSquad Wins 2021 Stevie® Award For Customer Service Outsourcing Provider Of The Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ModSquad , the global leader in on-demand digital engagement services, announced the company is a 2021 winner of the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Sales & Customer Service category for Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations in 51 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry competed this year. Over 160 worldwide professionals in nine specialized judging committees determined the winners. The competition included more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements.

Founded in 2007 by CEO Amy Pritchard, ModSquad has garnered a client list of leading global brands through its pioneering concept of ModSourcing — outsourcing, modernized. The Stevie Award judges lauded the company as a whole, stating, "By using top tools, processes, and procedures, ModSquad offers a modern approach to customer support. With the ability to scale up and down at a moment's notice, ModSquad's flexible coverage matches clients' precise needs." They also cited ModSquad's response to the COVID-19 crisis to be "commendable," highlighting the company's regard for "employees' well-being and delivering stellar support for world-class brands while offering flexible scheduling and meaningful work for people around the globe."

"It's an honor to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for the fourth time," said Pritchard. "The judges were very enthusiastic about how we have powered through the uncertainty and difficulties of the pandemic and created opportunities for workers and clients along the way. We are particularly appreciative of the consistent praise they offered our amazing network of worldwide Mods, whom they called 'dedicated to excellence.' I couldn't agree more."

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."

About ModSquad

ModSquad is a global provider of on-demand digital engagement services, known as ModSourcing: outsourcing modernized. Our experienced professionals engage your customers and communities on a personal level across online, mobile, e-commerce, in-game, application, and social media channels. ModSquad offers expert service in customer support, moderation, social, and community. We've strategized, designed, and delivered digital initiatives for clients in 70+ countries, in 50+ languages and dialects. We are the Mods!

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

