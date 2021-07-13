ModSquad Wins Globee® Award For Best Use Of Social Media In Customer Service

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ModSquad, the global leader in on-demand CX services, won the Gold Globee® Sales and Customer Service Excellence Award in the 8th Annual 2021 Customer Sales and Service World Awards. These prestigious awards recognize achievements in sales, service, support, and business development worldwide. ModSquad was recognized for "Best Use of Social Media in Customer Service" for its work with Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport. The awards are an international industry and peer competition honoring achievements in disciplines that create the best customer experience for business success everywhere.

Every day, ModSquad's experienced professionals (called "Mods") engage and support consumers globally. Mods cover DFW's social networks 24/7, engaging passengers as well as maintaining a constant vigilance for security issues. Mods react quickly to passenger concerns and have a history of providing crucial help in real-time, whether guiding underage travelers to DFW agents, alerting airport authorities to a potential security concern on airport grounds, or providing in the moment social coverage of a last minute Blue Angels flyover to recognize frontline COVID workers.

"This Gold award reinforces the innovative services and great customer experiences we provide to ModSquad's clients," said Amy Pritchard, CEO and Founder of ModSquad. "The past year in particular demonstrated the importance for companies to establish and maintain relationships with their customers and communities. ModSquad plays a key role in those connections."

Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards is the world's premier recognitions program created to honor achievements of individuals, teams, departments, most valuable professionals, milestones, and champions. The awards focus on outstanding accomplishments in Sales & Customer Success, Customer Service & Contact Centers, Sales and Service Enablement which includes Training, Consulting, and Outsourcing.

"Continuing to raise the bar higher for standards in sales and customer service is key to customer success," said San Madan, co-President at Globee Awards. "Effective customer success strategy can lead to higher business growth."

About ModSquad

ModSquad is a global provider of on-demand CX services, known as ModSourcing: outsourcing modernized. Our experienced professionals engage your customers and communities on a personal level across online, mobile, e-commerce, in-game, application, and social media channels. ModSquad offers expert service in customer support, moderation, social, and community. We've strategized, designed, and delivered digital initiatives for clients in 70+ countries, in 50+ languages and dialects. We are the Mods!

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales and Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

Contact:

Amy Kennedy

916.913.4465

[email protected]

SOURCE ModSquad

Related Links

modsquad.com

