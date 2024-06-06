Modulaire Group to appoint new CEO

LONDON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulaire Group, Europe and Asia Pacific's leading business services company specialising in modular services and infrastructure, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pavan Pattada as Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Pavan will replace Mark Higson, who has informed the Board of his decision to retire.

Pavan joins from Westinghouse Electric Company where he served as Executive Vice President, Global Operations Services for 5 years. During this period, Pavan was pivotal in leading the restructuring of the business supporting a step change in operating performance and enabling the business to return to growth.

Prior to this, Pavan spent 16 years in a variety of executive roles at Eaton Corporation. His earlier career included spells at Deloitte Consulting and leadership roles in the Merchant Navy.

Pavan joins Modulaire Group on 8th July 2024 and will be appointed CEO effective 1st August 2024.

The Board would like to thank Mark for his leadership and dedication since he joined the business in 2020. During that period, he has overseen the successful transition of Modulaire Group under Brookfield's ownership, while delivering sustained profitable growth and much improved safety and ESG performance.

Modulaire is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We create smart spaces for people to work, learn and live. Our business helps customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire has operations in 23 countries, with over ~335,000 modular space and portable storage units, and 5,000 remote accommodation rooms. The company operates as Algeco, its largest brand, across much of Europe and the United Kingdom. Other operating brands include Advanté in the United Kingdom, Altempo in France, Ausco and NET Modular in Australia, and Portacom in New Zealand.

